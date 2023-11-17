North-East: Tinubu calls for collective efforts to tackle terrorism

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu said that the collective efforts of stakeholders could help to overcome the challenges of terrorism and restore peace and stability to the North-East.

Tinubu said this during a book launch organised by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in collaboration with Babcock University on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the book is titled: “Terrorism and Counter-terrorism in North-East Nigeria: Emerging Perspectives and the Imperatives of Airpower.”

The president, who was represented by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said that the Northeast region of Nigeria had been grappling with the scourge of terrorism for far too long.

He said that the brutal acts committed by extremist groups had inflicted immense sufferings upon the innocent people of the region.

“But amidst this darkness, there is hope.

“Hope that through knowledge, understanding, and the collective efforts of all stakeholders, we can overcome these challenges and restore peace and stability to the region.

“The launch of this book is not just an academic exercise, it is a call to action. It serves as a reminder that we have a shared responsibility to fight against terrorism and protect the lives and liberties of our fellow citizens, ” he said.

Tinubu said that airpower had emerged as a critical component in modern warfare, and its significance in counter-terrorism operations could not be overstated.

He said that the use of air assets, such as drones, surveillance aircraft and precision weapons, had proven instrumental in gathering intelligence, disrupting terrorist networks, and providing support to ground forces.

” In a section of the book, the authors meticulously explored the application of air power in the context of Northeast Nigeria, shedding light on its potential.

“The book represented a significant contribution to the understanding of one of the most pressing challenges of our time – the fight against terrorism.

“This book, authored by experts who have dedicated their lives to studying and analysing the complexities of terrorism and counter-terrorism, offers unique insights and perspectives.

“It delves into the root causes of terrorism in the North-East, examines the evolving tactics and strategies employed by extremist groups, and explores the role of airpower in combating this menace, ” he said.

Tinubu, however, said that by fostering partnerships and fostering a deeper understanding of the complexities of terrorism, Nigeria could enhance collective efforts to address this threat comprehensively.

“Together, let us stand united against terrorism and work towards a future where peace, security and prosperity prevail in the North-East region of Nigeria, ” he said.

Earlier, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, said that the publication delved into a subject of utmost importance, shedding light on the challenges faced in combating terrorism in Nigeria.

This, he said, was with emphasis on the vital role of airpower in addressing the menace, with particular focus on the Northeastern part of the country.

“We are glad to highlight the significance of airpower in the fight against terrorism.

“Airpower, with its unique capabilities and reach, has proven to be a game-changer in countering the asymmetric threats posed by terrorist organizations.

“The ability to swiftly project force, conduct surveillance, gather intelligence, and provide close air support has been instrumental in degrading the capabilities of these insurgents and terrorists, ” he said.

According to him, the fight against terrorism is not one dimensional, it requires a comprehensive approach that addresses the root causes of extremism, promotes social cohesion and fosters economic development.

“Let us remember that the fight against terrorism is not confined to the battleground alone.

“It requires the collective efforts of all stakeholders, including the military, government agencies, civil society, and the international community.

“By harnessing the full potential of airpower and embracing the emerging perspectives highlighted in this book, we can forge a path towards lasting peace, security, and prosperity in North-East Nigeria,” he said.

Representatives from sister agencies all pledged their support towards fighting terrorism in Nigeria and across all region.

Highpoints of the event were goodwill messages from the Borno state Governor, Babagana Zulum; Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar; Vice Chancellor, Babcock University, Prof. Ademola Tayo; Nigeria Police and professors from Babcock University, among others.

NAN