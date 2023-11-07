Non-prioritisation of R&D may cost Nigeria attainment of SDGs — Prof Christian Happi

…Says lack of investment major threat to healthcare delivery in Africa

By Chioma Obinna

Few years to the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, the Director, African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases, ACEGID, Prof. Christian Happi, said Nigeria and the African continent have failed to prioritise investment in research and development, R&D, warning that, the country will not meet the SDGs.

The professor of molecular biology and genomics in the Department of Biological Sciences at Redeemer’s University, who identified lack of prioritisation as a major challenge declared that Nigeria and other African countries have failed the continent.

For him, the future of Africa is related to research and development, and if they are not making those investments, there is no way they can actually meet the SDGs.

Happi, who spoke at the 10th General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, College of Medicine of the University of Lagos with the theme “Strengthening Research Agenda and Optimising Output Within the Context of SDG 3”, queried Nigeria’s decision to spend N162 million on SUVs when institutions need funds for research.

“It is obvious we have failed in terms of meeting the 17 goals, and we have not made it because, as a country and as a continent, we have failed to invest in research and development.

“As such, the clarion call is that the government and the private sector should think about how to invest massively in our academic institutions so that the solutions to all of the 17 goals of the SDGs can be achieved.

“Seven years into the SDGs, how many of the goals have we met? As a country, have we attained any of the 17 goals? 2030 seems like a long time. If you have not been able to achieve something in over 20 years, is it possible that in 7 years you will achieve it? Let us be realistic; we have failed. Let us rethink and repackage the way we think and approach R&D.”

He stated that Africa should think about how to make resources available and stop waiting for foreign aids to do it.

” I think it is enough to wait for aid to come from elsewhere. Those countries have their own challenges, and I think that, as a continent, we should invest where our mouths are. And put the resources where they are supposed to be. Are we putting 2 percent of the GDP into R&D? The answer is no. How can we think about meeting the GDP if we are not putting the necessary resources where they are supposed to go before we can make the GDP?”

Happy, who noted that the 17 SDGs were not only for health but also included climate change, agronomy, the environment, etc., said the SDGs covered all the spheres of life; hence, there is a need for the government to invest in research that covers all aspects of life.

“So, we need to really put the resources where they are needed. We really missed our priority investments. We are putting our money where it should not be. For example, do we really need to invest N162 million in SUVs? I read it in the papers. It is not necessary. Can we take that money and plug it somewhere necessary that will help us attain the SDGs? These are some of the questions. Are we getting our priorities right?

As long as we keep doing this as a country and as a continent, we may not make progress. I think we should sit down and rethink,” he argued.

Happi further Noting that the African continent has failed in many ways, he said that in terms of education, the authorities concentrate more on establishing big buildings instead of investing in the content of education investments.

“We do not need an institution to be a centre of excellence through big buildings. It is very important that as we are developing the facilities, we are also developing the people.

He recalled that the Abuja declaration over 20 years ago required the government to invest 2 percent of the GDP in R&D, but it never happened apart from Rwanda, which is investing about 1 percent.

“If Nigeria were to put this at 2 percent, the young researchers in our institutions would have the resources they need for this transformation. Africa has a lot of talents, but the only reason they cannot express their talents is because of resources.

“Imagine if the Federal Government would have stopped giving N160 million SUVs to each person and diverted that kind of money to the Nigerian institutions. That would have been very transformational. The cost of governance in our country is very high. Let us not be too selfish.”

Speaking, the Dean, Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, Professor Oluyemi Akinloye, noted gradual improvements and innovations in the conference over the years that have enabled them to showcase their research outputs and rub minds towards solving various ever-increasing media. Needs that will make their society a better place to live.

Akinloye said the theme of the conference, “Strengthening Research Agenda and Optimizing Output within the Context of SDG3,” was in consonance with the vision of the current management of the University of Lagos.

The dean stated that the various research showcased at the event was possible because of the conducive environment and support given to the faculty by the management team.