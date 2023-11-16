‘Non- compliance with court orders, can lead to violence against police’

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Network on Police Reform in Nigeria, NOPRIN, has said that non-compliance with court orders can lead to mob justice, civil unrest, increased litigation against the police and violence against police officers.



This was part of its findings which were contained in a comprehensive research report entitled “Non-compliance with Court Orders by Officers of the Nigeria Police Force: implications for the Criminal Justice Systems”.

Its Programme Officer, Precious Osinaku, said that the report “represents a significant step in shedding light on the critical issue affecting the legal system and law enforcement in Nigeria.

Osinaku noted that the research report was conducted over three months and qualitative data was obtained using Key Informant Interviews and Focused Group Discussions with stakeholders in the criminal justice system in Nigeria.

According to her, the report, delved into the concerning trends of non-compliance with court orders by officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

” It thoroughly analyses the root causes, explores the wide-ranging consequences of noncompliance on the justice system, individuals, and society as a whole

and proposes actionable solutions to rectify the situation.

” The research identified systemic issues within the Nigeria Police Force that contribute to non-compliance with court orders, including undue political influence, ineffective accountability structures, the lacuna in the law about garnishee proceedings, the centralized police system, poor funding, and so on.

“The report offers a set of recommendations aimed at addressing the identified issues, including improved training for officers, strengthening the oversight and accountability mechanisms of the Nigeria Police Force and the Police Service Commission and improving communications and collaborations between the NPF, courts, civil society and community.

“NOPRIN Foundation believes that addressing non-compliance with court orders is crucial for upholding the principles of justice, fairness, and the rule of law in Nigeria.

“We call upon all relevant stakeholders, including government agencies, the Nigeria Police Force, Legal Practitioners, and civil society, to consider and implement the proposed solution in this report.

Osinaku added that the” research report is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to ensure that our criminal justice system operates with integrity and fairness.

She added “We hope that the insights and recommendations presented will serve as a catalyst for positive change and foster a more just and equitable society.