Nobody can stop me from demanding release of Nnamdi Kanu – Aguocha

…Tasks journalists on courageous reportage

…As Jombo tells govt to care for journalists

By Steve Oko

The member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South federal constituency, Hon. Obi Aguocha, has declared that no amount of intimidation would make him chicken out in his demand for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, from illegal detention.

Nnamdi Kanu

The lawmaker who stated this at Aguiyironsi Conference Centre Umuahia during the grand finale of the 2023 Press Week of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Abia State Council, said Kanu is his direct constituent, hence, it has become incumbent on him to ask for his release.

Rep. Aguocha said he recently clashed with service chiefs over the continued illegal detention of Kanu against court orders, explaining that he will not be intimidated from speaking for his constituents.

The lawmaker who argued that the rising wave of insecurity in the South East was being fueled by the continued incarceration of Kanu, urged the federal government to heed the growing clamour for his release.

According to him, the release of Kanu will help in fishing out those hiding under the cloak of agitation for Biafra to perpetrate criminality in the South East.

” Kanu should be released so that peace can return to South East. The level of insecurity in the South East is alarming, and everybody has been pointing at Kanu’s continued detention.

” So, why not release him in compliance with court orders? When he is released, we will then know those hiding under the agitation to unleash mayhem in our land”.

The lawmaker tasked journalists to be courageous in speaking truth to power irrespective of the consequences.

According to him, “journalists should continue to speak out; they should not be afraid”.

He described the press as a very important pillar of democracy, and tasked journalists with factual and objective reporting.

In a remark, a philanthropist, Chief Kelvin Jombo Onumah, (Abiriba First Son), also urged journalists to be alive to their responsibility as a watchdog of society and hold the government accountable through objective reporting.

Chief Onumah who was represented by Hon. Dimgba Ejieke, commended journalists for their innumerable sacrifices in strengthening democracy but regretted that their efforts were often not appreciated.

Pledging his continued support for Abia journalists, the industrialist challenged the Government at all levels to show care for journalists in consideration of their sacrifices for society.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of Correspondents Chapel, Comrade Obinna Ibe, said journalists pass through a lot of challenges in the line of duty, and regretted that most of them were not paid.

He identified a lack of office accommodation, means of mobility and digital tools as some of the challenges for the chapel members.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Kazie Uko, described Correspondents as partners in progress and solicited their continued support in promoting the activities of the State Government.

In his remark, Gov. Alex Otti represented by the Commissioner for Information, commended Abia journalists for their support in projecting the activities of his administration.

He promised to partner with journalists and support them in the discharge of their duties while urging them to support his administration’s bid to rebuild the state.

The highlight of the event was the award of honour to some distinguished Nigerians including the Founder of Omega Power Ministries, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere; and CONNAK Foundation, for their humanitarian services.