Nobody can play God over King Ikolo’s inauguration — Mayor of Urhoboland

The Mayor of Urhoboland, His Excellency Eshanekpe Israel a.k.a Akpodoro has cautioned the President General of Ewu Urhobo kingdom, not to play God in the planned inauguration of HRM Clement Ikolo, who he said God has chosen.

He stated this in Abuja, Wednesday in a reaction to a publication credited to the community leader where he called on the Delta State Government to count him out of the inauguration of a new king slated for next week, adding that, with or without him, HRM Ikolo will be inaugurated without let or hindrance maintaining that, God is the ultimate kingmaker stressing that, “Ewu kingmakers are not flawless after all.”

He further warned the academic to desist from making himself look larger than God in the affairs of man, saying, “The alchemy that make heroes of mortal men have not abdicated its role to humanity.”

The community leader had in the wake of being named as the Chairman of the Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom’s inauguration Committee denied his inclusion, asking the King designate and the government of Delta State to count him out.

“The statement,” Mayor Akpodoro said, “is akin to arrogance, describing it as delusion of grandeur”, as he noted that, “ordinarily, he ought to be grateful that he was named the Chairman of such epoch making occasion.”

“To be named a Chairman of a Committee that will play host to the governor and his entourage at such historical event ought to have elicited happiness on the part of our Professor but he chose to mislead himself into believing that without him Ikolo won’t be king. God is the kingmaker and not man.”

“The executive governor of the state,” the Mayor noted, “has the power to inaugurate whoever was brought forward through the machineries of leadership from the clans, a process he said had long been completed in the case of Ewu kingdom.”

He called on the people of Ewu-Urhobo to rally round their new king in the person of HRM Ikolo as he would be inaugurated next week, saying they should maintain peace, law and order adding that only a peaceful environment can be developed humanly and materially.

“The peace of Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom is the priority of the Mayor of Urhoboland and I call on all anti Ikolo forces to sheath their swords, rally round him and accord the honour due him as king over the people of Ewu clan.

“Ewu kingdom under HRM Ikolo shall experience peace and tranquillity and these we should strive to achieve at all times. I congratulate Ewu Kingdom, the people, and the government of Delta State. If you fight the king, you are fighting the government of Delta State,” the Mayor stated.