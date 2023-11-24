No protester missing in Ugborodo community, says Chevron

Esimaje Brikinn

By Jimitota Onoyume

Oil multinational , Chevron Nigeria limited , has said no one among the protesters in Ugborodo community, Warri south west local government was missing.

Speaking against the backdrop of allegations that some of the protesters were missing the oil giant in a statement by Esimaje Brikinn, General, Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs Chevron Nigeria Limited, also said the company was relating with the protesters and other stakeholders over the grievances of the protesters.

The statement reads in parts, : “CNL affirms that it is engaging with relevant stakeholders including the protesters at its Terminal and Escravos Gas—To-Liquid (EGTL) jetties, community leaders, traditional rulers, the Board of Trustees (BOTs) of the Warri Onshore Host Community Development Trust (HCDT), the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (“NUPRC”), the Delta State Government, and other critical stakeholders to ensure the peaceful vacation of the protesters who have blocked access to the Terminal and EGTL jetties since November 21, 2023.

“The protesters are demanding for the renaming of the Warri Kingdom Onshore Host Community Development Trust (“HCDT”) and involvement in the nomination of additional persons for inclusion on the Board of Trustees (“BOT”) of the HCDT. In addition, they are requesting for mobilization of their community workers for the EGTL Turn Around Maintenance (“TAM”) activities.

“CNL’s General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn reaffirms CNL’s strict compliance with applicable laws and regulations. “As a law-abiding corporate citizen, CNL is committed and continues to make progress in the operationalization of the respective HCDTs in compliance with the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021. We continue to collaborate with the relevant stakeholders, including community leaders and traditional rulers towards the operationalization of the HCDTs. Also, CNL is committed to ensuring the participation of community workers in the EGTL TAM in line with the manpower mobilization plan”.

“Verifiable reports on ground indicate that none of the protesters is missing.”

“CNL advocates respect for the rule of law and use of constructive dialogue in the resolution of all issues,”.

It would be recalled that the protesters in Ugborodo for some days raised issues for the oil giant to address. Armed with placards itemizing their demands they changed solidarity songs.