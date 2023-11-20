No military invasion in my base – General Gbolodi

…Says publication handiwork of perpetrators

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

Leader of The Force of Egbesu, General Gbolodi, has reacted to a trending video and statement allegedly issued by him over the weekend, published in some online platforms, on the military invasion of his base in Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa State.

Recall that, a statement and video went viral with flames and an audible voice alleged to be General Gbolodi’s, saying that soldiers sent by Gov. Douye Diri and his loyalists burned down his base and carted away properties on the eve of the gubernatorial election in the state.

General Gbolodi, in a statement issued through another mail, yesterday, said he had never issued any statement on the attack on his base, stressing he had been trying to find out who masterminded it and the reason behind it.

The statement reads in part: “I don’t know who is trying to set me up with this video and statement over what happened to me. I have not reacted yet, I have not issued any statement or video and I’m still trying to find out who are these people.

“Fine, the military came to my residence and burned down my house and other houses in my base in Southern Ijaw, took my engines and other things, though I did no wrong to warrant such attack a day to the election.

“It’s now clearer to me that the perpetrators mean business, who also filmed while carrying out the attack and sent the video out. This video is a clearer indication to me and the world over that it’s all handiwork of the perpetrators.

“Well, I don’t have any issue with Gov. Douye Diri who is known as a man of peace, and Bayelsans also know that it is not the handiwork of our governor.

“This is a well-orchestrated attack on me as the attackers accomplished their plan, hacked my usual mail and sent it out to blackmail and frame me, but they have failed.

“I’m still on my investigation and I promise that I will get to the root of it”.