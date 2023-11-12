NNPCL restores production of 275,000 bpd

…as PENGASSAN, Total Energies end dispute

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, has said it has restored 275, 000 barrels of oil per day production.

It explained that the development was a result of a peace deal it brokered between the management of Total Energies, operator of the NNPC / Total JV, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association, PENGASSAN, and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG.

A statement by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPCL, Mr. Olufemi Soneye, said the unions agreed to suspend ongoing industrial action.

The statement reads: “In a communiqué issued at the end of a marathon negotiation session chaired by Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, Executive Vice President, Upstream, NNPC Ltd., all parties committed to resolving all the issues within an agreed framework.

“The communiqué was signed by Total Energies MD/CEO Matthieu Bouyer, PENGASSAN President, Comrade Festus Osifo, and NUPENG President, Comrade Williams Akporegha. It was witnessed by NNPC Ltd.’s, EVP Upstream Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan and Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services, Bala Wunti. Also in attendance was Victor Bandele, Deputy Managing Director, Total Energies.”