NNPC signs green economy agreement with Niger Govt

as Bago pledge massive development in Niger

By Gift ChapiOdekina

Niger State Government Green Economy initiative has attracted international investors led by NNPC Ltd who has signed a first-of-its-kind Green Economy and Energy Development Partnership agreement for the development of 4 unique projects in the state.

The project includes a Greenfield Hydroelectric power project, mega Solar parks in institutions and home solar systems for 250,000 households out of the 800, 000 households in Niger state, 500 million liters Ethanol Plant with associated cropping of Maize /Sugarcane/Sweet Sorghum on 100,000 hectares of land in Niger state to produce over 500,000 tons of crops to feed the ethanol plant, NNPC plans to plant 135 million trees on 100,000 hectares of land as part of its commitment to climate protection and carbon sequestration towards its 2030 net zero targets.

The Governor of Niger state, Umar Bago has also pledged his commitment to planting 1 billion trees on 1 million hectares of land over the next 8 years.

This plan according to him, has already gotten the commitment of NNPC which is the largest oil and Gas company in Africa.

He said Niger state hopes to Partner with other global oil and Gas, Shipping, Airlines, Cement companies, and the United Nations and its agencies in achieving the 1 billion trees target.