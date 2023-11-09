NLC’s shutdown of Imo Airport, infringement on Nigerians’ right- NANS

….your action of vendetta’s vehemently condemned

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS Zone C, Thursday, fumed and declared shutdown of Imo Airport by Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, as infringement on Nigerians’ right to move.

The condemnation of the action by NANS Zone C, was contained in an address during a press conference and signed by the Coordinator, NANS Zone C Chairman Zonal Coordinator Forum, Comrade Shedrack Anzaku, while reacting to the action of NLC.

Anzaku also described the action as vendetta, and pointed out that NLC purposely embarked on the strike action on Thursday as to punish the entire Imo State in order to score a political point that is against the spirit of true struggle.

He said: “It is sad that our very respected Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) will decide to punish the good people of Imo State for an alleged sin of Imo State Command. And let us quickly state that the official position of the Nigeria Police is that Comrade Joe Ajaero, NLC President, was rescued from an attack by those opposed to the protest he was about to lead. Till there is an evidence to the contrary, that is the state of the affairs.

“While we are not happy with the turn of events concerning the attack on Ajaero, we cannot support a situation where Comrade Ajaero hides under that guise to pursue his political agenda and vendetta, thereby punishing an entire State in order to score a political point that is against the spirit of true struggle, no matter the argument anyone may wish to advance.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the National Industrial Court had already restrained the NLC from the activity Comrade Ajaero set out for. So one wonders what the compelling reason were for the insistence on the protest in Imo State. This is the reason many believe that there is a political agenda behind the whole action.

Till now, the reason why an entire State must be punished for an incident involving a few actors is yet to be explained. How can Labour issue be resolved on vendetta? Whose interest is this situation where the economy and social life of Imo State is shut down?”

He also warned that, “The NLC must not be used to advance the interest of terrorists and non-state actors who have been battling for the soul of Imo State, because this action looks like a covert socioeconomic terrorism.”

He said NANS expresses sadness on labour shutting down essential services to innocent citizen they claim to fight for in Imo State.

“The reason why an entire State is denied water, light, petrol, official transactions, aviation services and other amenities for reasons that are clearly political is not something the much respected NLC should allow itself to be drawn into”, he pointed.

He also frowned at the unnecessary action this morning (Thursday) to block access to and fro the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“Just this morning, the NLC decided to block the road to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and probably, other Airport in the country, thereby disrupting local and international flights and punishing citizens and businesses for issues that they do not even have the minutes connection with.

“The question again is: why should an entire country be punished for an incident they have no hand in? Most of them even condemned it and have called for investigations.

“The truth is that NLC is entitled to its grievances and we support them when they are genuine and logical; but these actions of using its powers and influence to cripple the economy of Imo State, and now, Nigeria as well as punishing every other innocent citizen is unacceptable.It stands condemned”, he stated.

However, the students’ body demanded that, “And we appeal to them to rethink their actions and stop shortchanging and disenfranchising the good people of Imo.

“Is Ajaero a member of Simon Ekpa wing of IPOB that he is fighting against holding an election in Imo State?

“NLC blocking Airport and other public facilities is a means of shortchanging the electorate from voting and exercising their civic rights as Imolite.

“We want to categorically advise Comrade Ajaero to pull off this stunt and have mercy on the people of Imo State. Every issue that is Labour-related can always be resolved amicably on a roundtable with government and other stakeholders. This is supposed to be the right rule of engagement, except if indeed the whole action had been political abinitio.

“To this end, we equally call on NLC as a responsible body to call off all industrial actions forthwith, with a hope to returning to the negotiation table to address all outstanding issue.

“We sympathise with the good people of Imo State. We urge them to remain strong, calm and hopeful. The siege will soon be over.”