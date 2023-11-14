NLC: We won’t join strike – CONUA

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

University lecturers operating under the umbrella of the Congress of Nigerian University Academics, CONUA, have said they would not join the ongoing strike called upon by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC and the Trade Union Congress, TUC.

CONUA, in a statement by its National President, Niyi Sunmonu, on Tuesday, insisted that members were not part of the ongoing nationwide strike.

Recall that the two trade unions declared the strike to protest a recent attack on NLC President, Joe Ajaero and other labour leaders in Imo State.

The unions on Tuesday, directed all affiliate bodies across the country to join the strike from midnight of Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

CONUA explained that members were not participating in the strike, given that it was not consulted by the NLC and the TUC.

“As at the moment of putting together this release, the TUC with whom CONUA submitted affiliation request has not communicated this position on strike action to it.

“Distinguished comrades should therefore note that CONUA cannot be part of the strike action that is not communicated to it. In addition, the affiliation process with the TUC has not been officially established”, it said in the statement.