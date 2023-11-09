NLC, TUC members protest, block Abuja airport entrance

…Passengers stranded

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Confusion rocked the atmosphere at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja today as members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) staged a protest, causing the disruption of normal activities and leaving passengers stranded.

The protest was organized to voice the unions’ disapproval of the recent alleged attack on the National President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, in Imo State.

Vanguard observed that the airport, which is one of the busiest in the country, ground to a halt as protesters barricaded the main entrance, preventing vehicles from entering or leaving the premises.

The move, however, forced passengers scheduled for flights to seek alternate routes or cancel their trips altogether, causing immense inconvenience and frustration.

Vanguard also learnt that the protesters were demanding the cancellation of flights going to Owerri, the Imo State capital as part of their efforts to enforce the industrial action in the state following the maltreatment of NLC President, Joe Ajaero, allegedly by the Police in Owerri last week.

Meanwhile, a worker at the airport, Christopher Wilson, while confirming the protest, said the workers’ unions had commenced the procession as they all filled out in a convoy heading to the airport.

He also said members of the organized labour gathered at the airport at around 8:58 am to enforce their directive to members working in the aviation sector to stop all flights to Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport in Owerri.

The demonstrators made an effort to gain access to the airport but were halted by the military personnel stationed at the checkpoint. Consequently, the protesters obstructed the entry and exit areas, leading to extensive vehicle congestion on both ends.

This caused gridlock which extended to the major Airport Road, also known as Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Expressway, grounding activities as people travelling in and out of Abuja were forced to disembark from their vehicles and found trekking long distances while others were patronizing the services of Okada riders.

One of the passengers who spoke to our correspondent, Danjuma Mary, said: “I can’t help but feel angry about how our travel plans are being affected by this protest. There has to be a better way to express concerns without inconveniencing innocent passengers.”

Another Owerri-bound flight passenger, Ike Chisom, said: “I just want to get to Owerri as planned, but these protests are making it impossible. It’s incredibly frustrating.

“I also understand the need to voice concerns, but this is not the right way to do it. Now we’re stuck here, unable to reach our destination.”

Also, one of the protesters who pleaded anonymity, said that: “Let me tell you, this protest is needed. You can mess our president up and expect that things will go as though nothing happened. This demonstration is just a tip, more of this will be rolled out in the coming days.”