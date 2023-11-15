NLC, TUC direct workers to resume work immediately

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Organised Labour last night directed all the affiliate unions to resume work on Thursday following the suspension of the indefinite strike that started on Tuesday November 14.

The suspension of the strike was sequel to the mediation of the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and the arrest of some of those behind the brutalization of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero on November 1 in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

Announcing the suspension of the indefinite strike via a statement signed by Comrade Emmanuel Ugbaja, the NLC General Secretary and Comrade Nuhu Toro, the Secretary General of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, the two labour centers said that the suspension was intended to facilitate further discussions after the federal

government had met the organized labour’s crucial demands to address the distressing abduction and brutalization of the President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and others.

The statement read: “Sequel to the emergency joint National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the NLC and TUC today, the 15th day of November, 2023 in which a thorough review of the offers presented by the federal government through the National Security Adviser during its earlier meeting with the leadership of both centers was made, a resolution was reached to suspend the ongoing nationwide strike, which commenced on the 14th November, 2023.

“This suspension is intended to facilitate further discussions after the federal

government had met our crucial demands to address the distressing abduction and brutalization of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and

others.

“These incidents occurred at the hands of the Police and Governor Hope

Uzodimma’s thugs in Owerri, Imo state, on the 1st day of November, 2023.

“An apology was tendered on behalf of the government by The NSA, who promised to coordinate the investigation. Some of the perpetrators have been arrested, and we were given high assurances that all others will be fished out and prosecuted.

“High-powered investigation is currently being carried out and the leadership of the labour centers will be briefed continuously as progress is being made.

“We extend our commendation and salute to all affiliates and state councils for their unwavering commitment and tenacity, which contributed to the success of the nationwide strike.

“Therefore, all affiliates and State councils of both the NLC and TUC are hereby directed to demobilize, cease any further escalation of the indefinite strike action, and fully resume work tomorrow, Thursday, the 16th day of November, 2023.

“Once again, we convey our appreciation for your cooperation, resilience, and

determination in ensuring the success of the indefinite nationwide strike.

“We encourage you to remain vigilant as we await the fulfillment of the remaining agreements.”