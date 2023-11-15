NLC, TUC appeal to Kaduna workers to join strike

By Ibrahim Hassan

In Kaduna State, leaders of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have appealed to workers in the state to join the nationwide strike.

Chairman of NLC in Kaduna State, Ayuba Suleiman and that of TUC, Abdallahi Danfulani saw that workers did not stay at home in compliance with the directive of the labour leaders and therefore called on them to stay at home until the strike was called off.

In a message, the labour leaders said “Fraternal greetings from the leadership of the Kaduna State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC),” the statement reads. Sequel to the decision and directive of the Joint National Executive Council meeting of the two labour centres held on the 7th and 13th of November 2023, we wish to affirm and further direct our members across all sectors in Kaduna State to fully comply with the joint national directive for indefinite strike action.”

“Also, we condemn the deplorable actions of the state-sponsored thugs who showed their beastly nature by brutally kidnapping and inflicting grievous injuries on the President of the NLC and other Comrades.

Such acts are an affront to the labour movement and must be strongly condemned by the Federal Government. We demand that the perpetrators and masterminds be brought to justice, and we urge the Federal Government to ensure that they are not allowed to go unpunished.

“As State Councils, we are committed to ensuring total compliance with this noble call until the Federal Government addresses the demand of the trade union movement.

We implore all our members to remain at home until further notice, as we believe that an injury to one is an injury to all.”