NLC strike: We have lost N500bn – Imo group alleges

… Pleads with FG’s intervention

By Chinonso Alozie

A human rights group, Imo Patriots’ League, on Wednesday, alleged that Imo state has lost over N500 billion, following the one-week blackout ordered by Organised Labour.

The leader of the group, Onwuasoanya Jones, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

Orgarnised labour last week Wednesday declared a blackout in Imo, after the alleged beaten of the National President, Joe Ajaero, during strike action in the state.

However, the continued blackout did not go down well with some residents as it was causing much pain to them, just as they pleaded with the Federal government to intervene.

One of them, the Imo Patriots League, said: “We find it reprehensible that Comrade Joe Ajaero, an Imo son could bring himself to derail the governorship election because of his political agenda, which by all intents and purposes is vindictive and selfish.

“In the last seven days, Imo State has lost over 500 billion Naira due to Comrade Joe Ajaero’s imposed blackout on Imo people. Small-scale business owners are rapidly going out of business due to the high cost of running their businesses, hotel owners are being stifled, students are left desperate in search of sources of illumination to study their books, and civil servants have had their basic budgets strained because they are not able to preserve their food. Everyone and every sector in Imo State is adversely affected by the ongoing Ajaero-imposed blackout on our dear State. And we ask; Is the Labour Union now against or for the people?”

“The ongoing industrial action is unpopular with a large majority of the Imo workforce who have defied Ajaero’s call for strike action. Across different ministries, schools and agencies, workers are reporting to their workplaces and people are going about their businesses, because they do not see any genuine reason to go on a protest against the State government.

Except for the punishing power outage executed at the whims of Joe Ajaero by his acolytes at the Transmission Company of Nigeria, there is not a single sign that NLC’s order for a total shutdown of the State is being adhered to. This is clear evidence that Ajaero is on his own,” he said.

He added: “The Federal Government, civil society organisations and the international community are put on notice, to hold Comrade Joe Ajaero responsible should this election be derailed in any form, and we invite relevant stakeholders to join in prevailing on Comrade Joe Ajaero to keep his interests aside and put Imo and the people’s interest ahead and allow peace to reign.”