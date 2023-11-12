NLC punishing Imolites unnecessarily — Nwosu

Nwosu

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Former Chief of Staff to the Imo state governor, Uche Nwosu, has expressed shock over the persistent action of the Nigeria Labour Congress to seize light in Imo State, saying that the Congress was punishing Imolites for a forgivable offence.

Nwosu speaking to newsmen in a telephone conversation on Sunday evening, said all efforts to appease the NLC President to reconsider his actions have proved futile, calling on him to restore light to Imo as the poor masses were suffering.

He said, “I am shocked and in disbelief that with all the pleadings of leaders in the state and the masses to the NLC President to reconsider his action and give Imolites light, I’m surprised that up till now there’s no light in Imo State. This is not good, it is inhuman, it is punishing the people of Imo state and it is not acceptable by the entire Imolites.

“He should not because of one thing that happened and because of that punish the masses in Imo State. As the President of NLC he is supposed to bring joy to Imolites and not to bring hardship.

“This is not what we bargained for. This action is not justifiable, even God Almighty forgives, so why can’t he forgive and say because for the sake of immortality let there be light so that people can be happy. This is not good at all”.

Nwosu also congratulated Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State on his victory, calling on political parties to come together and work towards building a desired Imo.

Nwosu noted that the parties involved in the elections had the right to head to the Tribunal but that working towards a collective goal for a better Imo state was far more important.

According to him, “Going to the tribunal is the beauty of democracy, if you are not satisfied, the best place to go is the tribunal. But my message to the parties that have lost is that in any contest, there must be a winner and there must be a loser.

“If after they go to the tribunal and it doesn’t favour them, let them please come back and support the Governor, let us build an Imo state of our collective hope and aspiration. If they don’t want to go to court, let them come so that we can join heads together and work for the good of Imo.

“Let them bring their ideas and submit them to the Governor for implementation so that we can have the Imo we desire. That’s the best thing, instead of fighting and war”.