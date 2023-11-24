NIS begins full operations in OAU

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife , OAU

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has commenced operations in the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Nigeria. The take-off office which has since begun full operations, is located on the 2nd Floor of the institution’s Secretariat Building.

Breaking the news via the Faculty of Social Sciences’ WhatsApp platform, Professor Adebusuyi Adeniran said “we can now process our International Passports and also access associated immigration services right here in OAU.” Describing the Immigration Office as “a huge relief,” Adeniran noted that the NIS gesture was borne out of the 1st African International Conference on Transnational Organized Crime (AICTOC) organized by the Department of Sociology and Anthropology, sometimes in June 2023. Adeniran, who is the incumbent head of the Department, expressed his profound gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire , colleagues in the Department and Faculty who contributed to the success of AICTOC 2023.

It could be recalled that the Controller General of NIS, C.W Adepoju, who was ably represented at the Conference, promised to establish a Visa Processing Office on the campus.

Since the news broke out, members of the Great Ife community could not hide their joy. They are particularly glad that the risks of travelling to Osogbo (the State capital) and its accompanying stress have now become history.

It is also to be noted that the NIS Office is coming on the heels of the Driving School and Licensing Office recently established in the University by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).