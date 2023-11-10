NiMet predicts 3-day sunny, hazy atmosphere from Thursday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and haziness from Saturday to Monday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Friday in Abuja predicted a sunny and hazy atmosphere over the Northern region on Saturday throughout the forecast period.

It anticipated chances of localised thunderstorms over parts of Taraba during the morning hours.

According to NiMet, patches of clouds should be visible over parts of Adamawa and Kaduna States during this time.

The agency forecast prospects of localised thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa and Taraba States during the afternoon to evening hours.

“Sunny skies with patches of clouds are anticipated over North Central region throughout forecast period with prospects of localized thunderstorms over parts of Kogi, Nasarawa, Benue and Federal Capital Territory during afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine is anticipated over the inland states of the South and the coastal belt in the morning with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Rivers, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom States.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of Ondo, Lagos, Bayelsa, Enugu, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Edo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Delta States,” it said.

NiMet envisaged the sunny and hazy atmosphere over the Northern region on Sunday throughout the forecast period with prospects of localised thunderstorms over parts of Taraba during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted sunny skies with few cloud patches over the North Central region during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, there are chances of localized thunderstorms over parts of Nasarawa, Kogi, the Federal Capital Territory and Benue State.

“Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine is envisaged over the inland states of the South and the coastal belt of the country.

“With prospects of localized thunderstorms over parts of Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States in the morning hours,” it said.

NiMet envisaged localised thunderstorms over parts of Ondo, Edo, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers and Delta States later in the day.

According to NiMet, sunny and hazy atmosphere is anticipated over the Northern region throughout the forecast period on Monday, with prospects of localized thunderstorms over parts of Taraba during the afternoon/evening period.

It predicted cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the North central region all through the forecast period with localized thunderstorms expected over Benue, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine is expected over the inland and the coastal belt of the country during the morning hours.

“In the afternoon and evening hours, localised thunderstorms are envisaged over Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Edo, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States,” it said.

According to NiMet, dust particles are in suspension, public should take necessary precautions.

People with Asthma and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather

situations.

It advised the public to take necessary caution, avoid driving and walking through flood waters as moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flash floods.

“Strong winds are likely to precede and accompany the thunderstorms, citizens are advised to take necessary safety precautions.

“Disaster Risk Managers, Agencies and individuals should be proactive, to avert loss of lives and property during the rainy season

“All Airline operators are advised to avail themselves of weather reports and alerts periodically from NiMet for effective planning for their operations,” it said.