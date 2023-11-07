Nigeria’s situation deplorable, but not hopeless – CAN, Anglican Primate, others

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Some of Nigeria’s most eminent Christian clerics, including Archbishop Daniel Okoh, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Most Revd Henry Ndukuba, Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, among others, have declared that despite Nigeria’s deplorable situation, it is not irredeemable.

They conveyed this message of hope and determination on Tuesday during the Divine Commonwealth Conference (DIVCCON) 2023, organized by the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) in Abuja.

Amidst the ongoing trials faced by the nation, these religious leaders made a renewed call to action for Nigerian Christians, emphasizing the importance of unity, constructive engagement with the government, and a commitment to improving the lives of all citizens.

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the CAN President, during his address at the conference, underscored the importance of unity in overcoming the plethora of challenges Nigeria currently faces.

“In the world of today, in which we wage war against poverty, disease, hunger, corruption, immorality and ignorance, Christians must not only pray but seek ways to pull our forces together and defeat all that challenge our very existence,” Okoh said.

The Archbishop further highlighted the unique platform that the Christian Association of Nigeria provides for unity and collaboration.

“Nigeria is the only country in Africa where all Christians agree to come under one single umbrella in fellowship. Hence, CAN must be seen as a gift to the body of Christ in Nigeria,” Okoh stated.

Despite the advocacy for unity and action, Okoh was emphatic about CAN’s non-partisan stance, emphasizing the need for constructive engagement with the government rather than opposition.

“We must engage from the point of clear knowledge about issues and continue to raise our prophetic voice to guide those in authority and pray for them to succeed. We have no other country other than Nigeria. We must continue to work to achieve sustainable peace and development,” he urged.

In a similar vein, Dr. Nicholas Okoh, former Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, advocated for an improvement in the living conditions of Nigerians.

He called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prioritize the welfare of the Nigerian people, addressing their essential needs such as food, healthcare, and education.

“It is not that these challenges can be completely eliminated, but efforts must be made to minimize them,” he said.

Furthermore, Most Revd Henry Ndukuba, Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, charged Nigerians with a mandate for transformation.

“Although Nigeria’s situation is deplorable, it is not irredeemable.

We must not be discouraged or intimidated. The hardened and cynical cabals who reject God and perpetuate the machinery of corruption and oppression shall be overthrown in judgment through the instrumentality of the church.

“The church must no longer stand helplessly decrying the hopelessness of Nigeria or despairing about the seemingly impossible nature of her mission in a corruption-battered country,” Ndukuba declared.