Nigeria’s port terminal set to host largest Container-RORO vessel in W/ Africa

By Godwin Oritse

The largest Container-RORO ship ever to visit the West Africa sub-region is set to berth at the Port Terminal Multipurpose Limited (PTML) next week.

The PTML which is also the largest multipurpose roll-on-roll-off (RORO) terminal in West Africa said the new ultramodern mega Container-RORO ship named MV GREAT LAGOS, owned by the Grimaldi Group was launched in April this year.

The vessel, according to the terminal, is modern engineering and environmental consciousness ship stretches 250 meters in length with a beam of 38 meters and deadweight of over 45,000 tonnes.

The ship has capacity to transport 4.7 kilometers of rolling freight, 2,500 Car Equivalent Units (CEUs), and 2,000 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs).

“The vessel sets a new benchmark in the shipping industry,” PTML Managing Director, Mr. Ascanio Russo, said.

He commended Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for the support it gave towards receiving the vessel.

Russo said the visit of MV GREAT LAGOS to Lagos is a landmark event for Nigeria’s maritime sector and for PTML, as it showcases the terminal’s advanced capabilities and its role as a leading multipurpose logistics hub in the region.

He stated further: “The arrival of ‘GREAT LAGOS’ at PTML is not just a routine port call; it is a testament to the terminal’s cutting-edge facilities and its readiness to handle the new generation of mega-vessels.