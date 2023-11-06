Nigeria’s FIFA badge referee Akintoye selected for CAF Women’s Champions League

Nigerian Elite Referee and FIFA badge, Yemisi Akintoye has been selected for the 2023 African Women’s Champions League taking place in Cote d’Ivoire from Nov. 5 to Nov. 19.

The University of Lagos graduate arbiter was one of the 17 referees shortlisted across Africa and one of the 12 selected after an intensive one-week pre-tournament course.

A statement on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Monday confirmed Akintoye’s participation alongside other referees at the 2023 African Women’s Champions League.

It said Akintoye would be officiating alongside Salma Musaganda of Rwanda who was the first African woman Referee to officiate at the men’s World Cup.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akintoye was badged as a FIFA Referee in 2021.

She has been at a few international competitions which include, the WAFU Women Champion’s League, the Aisha Buhari Tournament, among others.