Nigerians don’t demand accountability from government — Utomi

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Renowned political economist, Professor Pat Utomi, has said Nigerians are docile when it came to holding the government accountable for their actions and inaction.

Utomi spoke on Thursday in Abuja at a national conversation on building a new value system in Nigeria, with the theme, “A Public Sphere Conscious Movement –A Necessary Starting Point for the Journey to Redemption”.

He urged Nigerians to be dynamic and work on new approaches to hold government accountable, especially on their safety and general well-being.

According to him, “We are creating poverty every day and I think this is a moral burden. Look at what the Zambian President is doing. So we need to re-think what we want and hold the leaders accountable. The day that person shows up in that fancy car, walk away from him and throw eggs at him.

“We allow them to get away with what they are doing to us, so we need to have a new approach to holding them accountable.

“From basic changes, we can get to more important national issues for national development. Raising a new tribe of patriots in Nigeria is important for all, thus the need for state of the nation and the urgent need for renewed strategic conversation by a critical mass of patriots”.

He also said that the present administration was towing the lines of its predecessor and doing more damages, adding that it can be seen in the appointment of a partisan person as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

“It shows that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, does not intend to make the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) work for democratic development of Nigeria” Utomi said.

On her part, a former Special Adviser on Ethics and Values to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Sarah Jubril, urged Nigerians not to lose hope of a better Nigeria and well-being of citizenry.

Also, Hajiya Nana Sani Kazaure, a spokeswoman of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, said that it is in the interest of the country for citizens to be positive about Nigeria’s chances to overcome its challenges.