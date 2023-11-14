Nigerian students in South Africa bid envoys farewell

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students in South Africa (NANSSA) joined all Nigerian groups, diplomatic missions, and the South African community to bid the Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, His Excellency Amb. Muhammed H. Manta and His Deputy, His Excellency Amb. Gideon Yohanna, farewell as their time of diplomatic service in South Africa came to a conclusion.

The event took place at the residence of the Nigerian Consul General where the CG, His Excellency Mr. Andrew Idi, was the chief host.

The President of NANS Diaspora/NANSSA, Com. Abdurazak A. Abubakar, while speaking on behalf of Nigerian students in South Africa, described the High Commissioner as exceptional and a man of many excellent parts.

The student body later gave an Award of Excellence to the departing envoy for his meritorious service and to show appreciation for his support for the association, as Manta is also the Grand Patron of NANSSA.

In the same vein, an Award of Excellence was also given to the Deputy High Commissioner, Yohanna, who has always made it a point of duty to be present at any NANSSA event to show his unreserved support and guidance.

“We are proud to be associated with these men of exceptional patriotism, ample diplomatic strategies, and courage to provide quality leadership at all levels, especially to the Nigerian Community in South Africa.

“We wish them greater paths of greatness as they proceed to another phase of their callings,” Abubakar said on the occasion.