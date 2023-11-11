Nigerian singer, Skelvin conquers online spaces with chart-topping releases

Emerging Nigerian hip-hop sensation, Salami Kasimu Kelvin, has captured the hearts of music lovers and the attention of online communities with the release of his dual hit singles that are swiftly becoming anthems.

His latest creations have not only gone viral but have also garnered the support of prominent social media influencers, including the likes of Tunde Ednut and Gossipmill TV on Instagram, further fuelling his rise to stardom.

With his tracks “Money Go Come” and “Only Hope” propelling him into the spotlight, Skelvin’s burgeoning career received a significant boost as noted Instagram bloggers Tunde Ednut and Gossipmill TV shared his music, amplifying his reach on the popular platform.

This endorsement has been a catalyst in Skelvin’s journey, reinforcing his presence in the Nigerian music scene.

Achieving a new milestone, Skelvin’s latest single has surpassed five million streams on Boomplay, solidifying his status as a recognized artist within the Nigerian music industry.

His repertoire of impressive songs and collaborations with established artists like Magnito, Jaywillz, Sugarboygww, Erigga, and Corizo speaks volumes of his versatility and talent.

At 24, this Edo State native from Nigeria’s middle belt region has quickly evolved from a promising newcomer to a formidable force in the industry.

Celebrating his birthday on November 16, Skelvin’s ascent to fame began with “Only Hope,” which climbed to the top of numerous African music charts and became an instantaneous hit, bringing fame and financial success his way.

Skelvin stands as one of the top 50 highest-paid musicians in Nigeria, with an estimated net worth of $100,000. His income streams from an array of sources, including Audiomack monetization, iTunes, and other digital platforms, where his music enjoys substantial streaming numbers.

Additionally, Skelvin’s knack for songwriting adds to his revenue streams, as he also earns from penning songs for others.

As of the latest reports, Skelvin marches to the beat of his own drum, without the backing of a record label.

His independent status in the music industry showcases his entrepreneurial spirit and underscores a new wave of self-made artists in the digital age.

With his hands-on approach and the entrepreneurial spirit of a true artist, Salami Kasim kelvin is a name to watch in the Nigerian music industry as he continues to build his legacy, one hit at a time.