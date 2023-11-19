Nigerian scientist, Victor Hammed, breaks new ground in Nanomaterials research

By Adesina Wahab

Born in Ilesa, Osun State where he had his primary and secondary school education before attending Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, where he graduated with distinction in Materials Science and Engineering, Victor Hammed has carved a niche for himself in the world of cutting-edge scientific inquiry.

Victor’s area of specialisation is in the field of nanotechnology and green chemistry, with a trajectory that encompasses rigorous academic training and groundbreaking research.

While some youths of his age have given their country a bad name through bad conduct, the son of a retired Assistant Headmistress has over the years shown his commitment to protecting and sustaining the environment. During his final year in the university, as his project, he harnessed eggshells and aluminium beverage cans to make an entirely new product out of these two waste products, a testament to his foresight and concern for global challenges. Even at this early stage, Victor displayed an innate curiosity and a passion for research that would not only propel him to greater heights but also protect climate health and human lives.

“Throughout my life, my overarching goal has been to contribute to humanity’s well-being, and to achieve that, I knew I had to make meaningful impacts. This commitment led me to concentrate on reducing environmental pollution. Growing up in Nigeria, I witnessed a disregard for waste management, a major contributor to environmental hazards. Given my comprehensive study of material behaviour, I saw a valuable opportunity to engineer innovative products and transform what might be considered waste into valuable resources. I ground eggshells into the microscale and alloyed them with aluminium beverage cans through foundry technology. An entirely different product with improved properties was formed,” Victor said regarding what prompted his undergraduate final-year project.

For his postgraduate studies, he moved to the North Carolina A&T States University (NCATSU), in the United States where he immersed himself in the world of nanotechnology. Again, he graduated top of his class, and his exceptional intellect and dedication did not go unnoticed. His Master’s research project, funded by NASA, focused on a topic of paramount importance – CO2 absorption and zero-emission technologies.

At the heart of Victor’s research was a pioneering exploration into the applications of Imidazolium Paramagnetic Ionic Liquids. These bespoke substances, synthesized through his meticulous efforts, exhibited remarkable properties as green solvents. Using Evan’s methodology and employing diverse laboratory apparatus, he skillfully manipulated the characteristics of these novel nanomaterials to enhance their absorption capabilities. Expanding upon his research endeavours, he constructed a semi-automated apparatus in the laboratory, termed the isovolumetric (ISV) method. This method, an advancement of the isometric approach, utilizes the pressure-drop technique to calculate the molar mass of CO2 captured in an equilibrium cell containing Ionic Liquids. Victor’s ISV method measured pressure per second.

He augmented his experimentation by integrating his proficiency in data analysis and machine learning tools, ensuring meticulous comparison and interpretation of his results. Undeterred, he continued his investigation, incorporating the Thermogravimetric Analyzer (TGA). This instrument, employing the mass difference technique, gauged the absorbed CO2 in Ionic Liquids.

Within two years of his Master’s programme, he accomplished feats that elude many PhD students over four years. His groundbreaking contributions have been disseminated through publications in esteemed academic journals and presentations at both national and international conferences. Such remarkable prowess contributes to the advancement of our world, and individuals of Victor’s calibre should be duly acknowledged and celebrated. Victor’s work with his colleagues in the laboratory not only expanded the scientific understanding of nanomaterials but also held the promise of addressing critical environmental challenges. His contribution to the field of nanotechnology, particularly in the context of climate change mitigation, has earned him accolades and recognition. His work aligns seamlessly with the global pursuit of sustainable solutions, and the implications of his research extend far beyond the confines of a laboratory.

“While working on my undergraduate project, I observed the release of CO2 into the atmosphere during the casting of aluminium cans. Concerned about environmental pollution, I approached my supervisor to discuss my interest in studying CO2 capture. Balancing my passion for pollution reduction with the need to avoid worsening the ozone layer was crucial. My supervisor suggested studying nanotechnology, influencing my decision to pursue a Master’s in Nanotechnology. Finding the right advisor at NCATSU was pivotal. The alignment of my passion with my research made the countless late nights in the lab truly worthwhile.”

What sets Victor apart is not only his academic prowess but also his tenacity and the audacity to dream big. He embodies the spirit of a new generation of researchers who are unafraid to tackle pressing global issues head-on. The nexus between his academic journey and the societal impact of his research is evidence of the power of education and innovation working in tandem.

Victor is not merely a researcher; he is a harbinger of change in a world grappling with the consequences of climate change. His story exemplifies the potential that lies within the youth of Nigeria and the broader African continent – a potential waiting to be unlocked through education, research, and a commitment to addressing the challenges of our time. The world at large needs people like him. Currently, Victor works as a production engineer in an electric vehicle battery-producing industry that drives the world’s net-zero emission goal, an employment that is perfectly in line with his research goals.

While he continues to pursue his dream and goal of making positive contributions to making our planet more habitable, Victor is one of the rising stars of research and technology. He is also a worthy ambassador of Nigeria in the global circle of knowledge.