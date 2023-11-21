Nigerian rapper, Nanle set to release debut album 

…features Ice Prince, Jesse Jagz, others

Nigerian rapper Nanle, whose real name is Nanle Joel Sura, is poised to release his highly anticipated debut album titled ‘Unorthodox.’

The album is scheduled for release on November 29, 2023.

‘Unorthodox’ follows the release of singles such as ‘On a Base to Score’ and ‘Young Don,’ strategically unveiled to whet the appetites of rap music enthusiasts.

For his debut, Nanle collaborates with some of the biggest names in the Nigerian music industry, including Ice Prince, Jesse Jagz, and BOC, introducing a diverse and dynamic dimension to the project.

The debut album, ‘Unorthodox,’ promises a unique and immersive listening experience, showcasing the rapper’s dedication to his craft and commitment to the industry.

The Istanbul-based rapper maintains a distinctive approach to music, evident in his socially aware lyrics. In line with this, he crafted ‘Unorthodox’ to captivate listeners with its powerful beats and thought-provoking rap.

The album ‘Unorthodox’ was produced by Tim, with joint mixing and mastering by Suka Sounds and G-Plus Mix for the project.

To celebrate the album’s launch, Nanle will host a listening party on November 24, 2023, at Kruiseyard, Rayfield, Jos, Plateau State.

The event is expected to be memorable, with music enthusiasts, industry professionals, and fans gathering for a firsthand experience of Nanle’s musical journey.