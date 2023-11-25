Nigerian lecturer wins 2023 e-Health Outstanding Paper Award

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO – A lecturer at Ritman University, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, Kingsley Attai, has won the 2023 e-health Outstanding Paper award of the International Association for Development of the Information Society.

Attai of the Department of Mathematics and Computer Science in the private varsity snatched the award for his paper presentation on “Development of a Mobile APP Diagnostic System for Tropical Febrile Diseases” at the association’s 15th International Conference on e-Health 2023, staged back in July in Porto, Portugal.

Sharing the experience in Uyo on Sunday, the scholar said, “It was wonderful, coupled with the fact that it was a product of a multidisciplinary research. We had medical doctors, nurses, community health workers, and computer scientists.

“It was not just Ritman University alone; we had team members from Mount Royal University, Canada, University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, Computer Science Department, University of Uyo and team members from Uganda, the US and United Kingdom.

“I was part of the team that helped develop the Mobile APP Diagnostic System for Tropical Febrile Diseases and I am grateful to the management of Ritman University for contributing in sponsoring my trip. This award will really influence my performance because in academics, if you don’t publish you perish.

“Even the trip itself has actually exposed me, I was able to connect with other researchers from Germany and other parts of the world and we have been collaborating since then”.