Nigerian gynaecologists’ brainstorm on maternal and child health in Kano

… As Prof Oliver Ezechi bags SOGON Award for Excellence in Research

By Chioma Obinna

Nigerian Gynaecologists and Obstetrics last Wednesday gathered in Kano for the Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria’s, SOGON, 57th Annual General Meeting to deliberate on issues around maternal and child health in the country even as it honoured, the Director of Research at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, NIMR, Professor Oliver Ezechi with its Award of Excellence in Research.

From left: Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences, FUHSO, Prof. Innocent A. Ujah, the award recipient, Prof. Oliver Ezechi and President Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria, Dr. Habib Sadauki during the award ceremony in Kano State.



Speaking at the event with the theme: “The Tragedy of Maternal deaths in Nigeria: Our Collective Responsibility” and Sub-theme: “Elimination of cervical cancer: The role of HPV Vaccination”, the President of SOGON, Dr. Habib Sadauki said the conference represents an extraordinary opportunity for members to come together and shared passion for advancing the field of Gynaecology and Obstetrics.

Sadauki said the collective dedication of members of the association towards improving Women’s health and ensuring safe and comprehensive healthcare was the driving force behind the exceptional work they do.

He tasked members of SOGON on the shared mission as it extends beyond the conference walls and resonates within the Medical Institutions, the lives of patients they serve and the broader healthcare landscape of the nation.

Presenting the award to Professor Ezechi, he said: “It is worthy of note that Prof. Oliver Ezechi is Director of Research and Head of the Research Group for Maternal and Child Health at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, Yaba, Lagos and had notably conducted research on all the themes of the 57th SOGON Annual General Meeting – Kano, 2023.

Responding to the award, Prof. Oliver Ezechi said: “Being honoured with an award like this by one’s teachers and peers is truly something to treasure. I accept this award with humility and a renewed determination to persist in serving humanity through research.

“SOGON is a society of Gynaecologists and Obstetricians in Nigeria, and this prestigious award represents the highest recognition for distinguished service in the area of women’s health research, both nationally and internationally. I feel privileged to be among the select few who have received this award. I am truly grateful to both God and the society”.

The award was presented to him by the former Director General of NIMR and current Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences, FUHSO, Professor Innocent Ujah.