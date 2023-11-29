Nigerian govt should be consistent with policies to grow the economy – Ijibadejo

Temitope Ijibadejo is the Nigeria Country Director of a Financial firm, a prominent global online forex trading platform whose goal is to become the one-stop shop for Financial trading.

The Astute business developer has proven experience in the Forex brokerage industry and is known to be a trading wizard.

Temitope Ijibadejo, was previously the Nigeria Regional Manager of a Trading platform, another forex trading platform known by many.

He advocates that traders master the art of specialized trading to unlock enhanced outcomes in a landscape where traders can easily become overwhelmed by a multitude of options.

Ijibadejo, a seasoned expert in the forex industry, highlights the significance of a focused approach in trading, advising traders to resist the temptation of being a “jack of all trades,” flitting from one asset to another without gaining comprehensive insights into any particular market.

Let’s embark on a journey to discover the depths of knowledge with Temitope Ijibadejo as we delve into his unique perspectives and get to know him better.

What are the values your parents imbibed in you that influenced you and equally shaped your life growing up?

The early stages of my growing up was a normal one. I would say that I am from the middle class. I saw my dad venture into several businesses, some failed but he persevered. He never gave up and continued in the business world despite challenges. He never lost his hope of becoming a successful businessman, I learnt entrepreneurial perseverance from him.

On the other hand, my mum, a lawyer, risk risk-averse and unwilling to try anything that has loss as a possible outcome. However, being a very devout Christian, she imbibed in me Christian virtues that drew me close to God, from a young age. I believe that’s where I got the inspiration to be a trailblazer.

When exactly did you gain the turning point, were your aspirations and dreams met over time?

The turning point for me occurred during my 300 level, studying Chemical Engineering at Covenant University. I was excelling in my academic pursuit, sometimes hitting first-class GPAs, however, I had observed an anomaly whereby graduates with first-class honours were struggling in real life prompting me to start thinking beyond academic success. I concluded that a first-class from school was no guarantee for a first-class living.

I realized that academic achievements don’t guarantee a prosperous life, prompting me to explore unconventional paths. To validate my academic prowess, I delved into learning beyond the university curriculum. That’s when I came across online forex trading in 2007 and I was inspired to get started after hearing that a fellow student achieved great success to the extent he purchased a house for himself in VGC, a prime estate in Lagos.

Intrigued, I researched forex on Google and realized it is a business that could help me to be self-employed and generate personal wealth independent of government policies. I saw an opportunity to play in the global marketplace and rise above local issues. I envisioned creating my personal economy, freeing myself from economic uncertainties. This burning desire to live an excellent life led me to begin the journey of learning and becoming a skilled forex trader, a journey I am happy I started as a student. I became more zealous about Forex than my academics, putting in at least 6 hours every day to study ebooks and watch videos. Due to reduced academic focus, I experienced a minor decline in my academics and ended up with second class upper division but the good news is I graduated with a rare skill and mastery of forex trading that made me become self-employed. So yes, my aspirations have been met satisfactorily since graduation till now.

Squared financial is a brand that offers financial services. Can you tell us some of its services and how the general public have been able to take advantage of its offers?

Squared Financial is a leading fintech company and online broker that offers a comprehensive range of investment opportunities. Whether you’re an individual investor or a business owner, our platform enables you to engage in financial markets seamlessly through your laptops or smartphones. We grant you access to the global financial market, aspiring to be your ultimate destination for all your financial trading needs.

Can you share some of the success stories of the Squared Financial group in terms of customer satisfaction and what are the unique features that makes it stand out from others?

Squared Financial, with over 17 years of experience and global presence in Europe, Asia and many parts of the Middle East, recently expanded to Nigeria, aiming to bring its impactful services to Africa. The company emphasizes its commitment to education as a cornerstone for both individual and business success. Offering extensive experience in the financial industry, Squared Financial focuses on guiding clients in the proper use of the trading platform, understanding that providing the platform is one thing, but using it correctly is another. The company provides a range of educational initiatives, including online and physical training, mentorship programs, and current market insights to help clients correctly navigate the world of online trading.

Over the years what can you say is the challenges most young people face that makes them struggle with their finance?

I think some youths have a mindset issue, I come across youths on daily basis who have misplaced priorities and don’t want to take personal responsibility for the outcome of their lives. They focus too much on Government and the nation’s issues.

They believe that the major reason they are not performing or doing well is the government. They have forgotten their role, the part they need to play in their lives. Take for example someone who just started his first business and already buying an iPhone 15, which is a luxury smartphone when he can use a regular smartphone and invest more money in the business and scale up faster. But for social validation, many youths are spending money on luxury items, instead of boosting their economic capacity. In addition, we need to charge our youths to be self-reliant and change their mindset towards personal development and wealth creation. We need to advise a lot of youths to think outside the box, initiate platforms that can create wealth for themselves and their community. They need to make use of available opportunities just like I did, of which there are now many more legitimate wealth creation opportunities in the internet space.

If our youths focus on building ideas and seizing opportunities instead of focusing on government problems and channelling available resources to productive activities, we will have an army of youths who won’t be job seekers but employers of labour and captains in various fields of endeavor.

What are the opportunities that abound for young people to overcome unemployment within the financial market?

I found out that there are lots of opportunities for young adults. I was just 19 years old when I started forex trading, I am using myself as an illustration. I found the opportunity through my burning desire to excel in life. I was determined to become wealthy early and only through legitimate means. I put a lot of effort into learning how the financial market works, although I am a chemical engineer by profession, I was able to develop a career path for myself in financial markets.

Some youths will need to locate a new career path because one’s profession might be totally different from their career. You might graduate as a medical doctor and locate a more lucrative path in the world of online trading. it’s a decision people take depending on how eager they are for a better life. When you start thinking outside the box, it unlocks a new world of possibilities and opportunities.

In my case, I learnt what was not in my university curriculum while in school and became self-employed upon graduation. I built my business and brand to amazing levels which attracted international financial brokers to see me as a valuable and worthy business channel in Nigeria. I was doing well as a self-trader and partner to major international brokers before joining the corporate world. So, the success didn’t stem from joining the corporate world, rather my personal progress and value attracted corporate organizations and I am happy I was prepared to seize the various opportunities that have come my way.

What propelled the idea to set up the Nigerian branch of Squared Financial?

Actually, we decided to venture into Africa, starting with Nigeria which has one of the largest economies in the continent. The company has already gained major access with a lot of impact in Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Africa is another continent which we need to impact, so we decided to start up with Nigeria, being the giant of Africa.

I attracted the company to Nigeria and we have made very significant investments in the country, having an office in Lagos with workforce and partners across Nigeria.

Can you share some key strategies you’ve employed to empower and inspire the youths, and what impact do you hope these efforts will have on their personal and professional development?

As one of the recently appointed West Africa Youth Ambassadors, I am more committed to youth financial empowerment initiatives. My unflinching commitment to youth financial empowerment saw over 10,000 youth benefit through the Skill Acquisition & Entrepreneurial Development(SAED) programme of the NYSC since 2014. I’ve approached this responsibility with a passion for empowering young individuals, utilizing various strategies to ensure their holistic development. Through interactive workshops, mentorship programs, and skill-building sessions, I’ve aimed to inspire confidence and provide practical tools to help youths develop a career in and around the financial markets industry. My goal is to instill a sense of purpose and equip these youths with the skills and mindset needed to contribute meaningfully to their communities and beyond.

What are some of the challenges and prospects that you foresee for the financial market?

Let’s look at the global financial market, particularly in the context of crude oil – a major export for Nigeria. In 2023, crude oil prices rose to a high of $94 to $95 per barrel but is currently resting around $77. This decline is unfavourable for Nigeria as higher prices enhance foreign exchange earnings. Various factors have contributed to the decline in the price of crude, including China’s economic slowdown, reduced energy consumption due to recent global trends like remote work and electric cars, and geopolitical events such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine significantly affecting crude oil supply across Europe. Consequently, Nigeria’s main source of foreign exchange is under strain, and prospects for improvement in 2024 seems uncertain.

To address these challenges, the government should explore alternative sectors like technology and tourism. Implementing supportive policies in these areas could stimulate economic growth. For instance, encouraging tourism, boosting local car manufacturing, and adopting favorable policies for the tech industry can diversify the economy. However, a lack of consistent and firm government policies, especially in support of domestic manufacturing, poses obstacles. A proactive approach by the government in setting and adhering to growth-oriented policies is crucial for overcoming these challenges and fostering positive changes across various economic sectors.