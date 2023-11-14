Nigerian Don nominated for US President’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Prof. Monday Gold

A U.S.-based Nigerian, Prof. Monday Gold, has been nominated for the United States President’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Gold, a professor of Business Administration, is President of Ijaw Diaspora Council (IDC) and hails from Delta.

The announcement is contained in a letter, signed by Dr. Agorom Dike, President and CEO of the Caribbean and African Faith-Based Leadership Conference (CAFBLC) & Liaison to the White House Faith-Based Cabinet Offices.

According to CAFBLC, the laurel is in recognition of Gold’s outstanding service to community development and humanitarian outreach.

Gold is also being honoured for his exemplary effort in philanthropy, and other initiatives that foster hope and healing within the US and beyond.

The letter noted that Gold would receive the Award at the 10th Anniversary of the African & Caribbean International Leadership Conference.

The event is scheduled for Nov. 16 to 18 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel, Washington D.C._

According to the letter, “Gold is being honoured in his capacity as a global influencer, humanitarian, and advocate for social justice.”

“The mission of this conference is to promote transformational leadership, civic engagement, social justice, and economic development through partnerships with faith, civic, cooperative, government, and diaspora leaders and organisations.

“All nationalities, races and ethnic groups are invited to network, fellowship, and develop business relationships with leaders from every sector of our Global African and Caribbean Community,” the letter read in part.

The conference will also host civil society leaders, including faith-based actors, dignitaries, business leaders, and government officials from the United States, Africa, and the Caribbean.

It will involve key policymakers in the Biden Administration.

CAFBLC also noted that the Awards Gala aims to recognize the services and volunteerism of outstanding industry, civic, faith-based, and government leaders.

Development, humanitarian outreach, and other initiatives that foster hope and healing throughout global African and Caribbean Communities will be recognized at the event.

“We have invited several renowned African and Caribbean personalities to speak on panels and receive international awards for their humanitarian outreach and economic development work

“The awards gala will culminate in our 10th-year annual conference and honour the accomplishments of leaders who operate from a faith-based perspective, especially major issues like religious liberty, humanitarian concerns, and social justice,” CAFBLC stated. (NAN)