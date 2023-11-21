Nigerian children facing challenges of climates change, says UNICEF

By Chioma Obinna

On this year’s world to mark this year’s World Children’s Day, the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, says Nigeria is facing severe challenges of climates change and ranked 2nd as highly susceptible country worldwide with over 110 million children at risk being exposure to disaster.

Meanwhile, children across the country including Abuja, Kano, Lagos, Enugu, Sokoto, and Maiduguri, led discussions on the significant impact of climate change on their lives and future.

It covered various critical issues, including the direct health impacts of climate change on children, such as increased physical dangers, waterborne diseases, and malnutrition.

The event also shed light on the alarming rate of child displacement due to environmental disasters, with 650,000 children displaced from 2016 to 2021 due to floods.

They noted that the fact that that Nigeria as one of the countries that suffers the greatest exposure to adverse climate impacts, response to climate change must be swift and holistic.

The Director General of the National Council on Climate Change, Dr. Salisu Dahiru said the country must account for the needs of vulnerable people, including children and women, at the decision-making level, as well as in the implementation of the National Climate Change Action Plan.

UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, said: “This celebration is a crucial platform for our children, the most affected by climate change, to voice their concerns and experiences. Their input is essential in shaping our collective path towards a sustainable and resilient future.”

The celebration also highlighted collaboration efforts between the Government, development partners, civil society organizations, and the private sector, focusing on advocacy, partnerships, and climate education.