Nigerian chef, Tope Maggie ‘breaks’ Irish chef, Fisher’s cooking record, awaits confirmation

Nigerian chef, Temitope Adebayo, better known as Tope Maggie has reportedly broken the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, surpassing Irish chef, Alan Fisher’s 119-hour and 57-minute record.

According to Oyo Affairs on Twitter (X), Chef Maggie completed a 200-hour cook-a-thon which ended in the early hours of Saturday, November 18.

The video was captioned, ‘Congratulations to Chef Tope Maggie and his team for completing a 200-hour Cook-A-Thon, which came to an end at exactly 3am this morning.’

Congratulations to Chef Tope Maggie and his team for completing a 200-hour Cook-A-Thon, which came to an end at exactly 3am this morning. pic.twitter.com/aCgQMIOaXN — Oyo Affairs (@Oyoaffairs) November 18, 2023

Tope, it was gathered, surpassed the record set by Fisher , as he pulled off a 200-hour cook-a-thon to the cheers of supporters at the venue.

The cook-a-thon is said to have commenced on Thursday evening, November 9th, and ended on Saturday morning, November 18th.

It was held at Ogbomoso Recreation Club, opposite LAUTECH College of Health Sciences, Isale-General, Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

Tope currently awaits the confirmation of his record by the GWR as congratulations and celebration over his feat reign on.

Recall the last Nigerian to hold the title was Chef Hilda Baci who recently got dethroned by Fisher.

Tope Maggie is a graduate of Federal Polytechnic, Efe, Osun State, where he studied Hotel Management. His name “Maggie” was inherited from his mother, under whom he learnt cooking.

Tope currently manages a chain restaurants in Ogbomoso.