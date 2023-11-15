Nigeria, WA to host 107-yr-old WEF confab for the first time

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Vice-President, Republic of Liberia, Her Excellency, Chief (Dr.) Jewel Howard-Taylor; Founder’s Global Chairperson, Dr. Harbeen Arora Rai; former first Lady, Republic of Kenya, Her Excellency, Margaret Gakuo Kenyatta, have been billed for the 107th Women Economic Forum which will be held in Lagos, Nigeria in December.

Other speakers are Dr. Neerja Birla, Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, ABET, India; Her Excellency, Dr. Rosalia Arteaga, former President of Ecuador; Her Excellency, Dr. Violeta Bulc, former Deputy Prime Minister of Slovenia; EU Commissioner/Special Adviser to the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo – Dr. Chantal Yelu Mulop; Honourable Charity Ngilu, former Governor, Kitui County, Kenya; Honourable Grace Akumu, Climate Change Nobel Laureate 2007; Alwazna Falah, Vice-President, Angola-UAE Chamber of Commerce, and other VIP speakers, business leaders, policymakers, institution leaders and celebrities would be joining from Ghana, Liberia, Gambia, Senegal and other countries to strengthen women’s global impact and celebrate what is called sisterhood in the West Africa region and beyond.

At the press conference, Dr. Alex Okoroji, President of WEF West Africa who also doubles as the G100 Global Chair for Media Arts and Communication and President of the Nigeria-India Business Council for Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with the theme: WEF West Africa and G100 West Africa Meetings, Okoroji said the WEF West Africa Edition is a first of its kind premier event that brings together women leaders and men allies from across the world and within our region into Nigeria, to discuss the most pressing issues and global solutions for women in business, society and across industries.

According to her, it is a unique opportunity to connect with influential women leaders, learn from their experiences, share ideas, build networks and create opportunities for economic growth; adding that it is also a chance to raise awareness of the challenges facing women in business, while advocating for policies and programmes that support women’s economic empowerment.