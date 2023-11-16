Nigeria vs Lesotho: I believe in Uzoho – Jose Peseiro

Super Eagles coach José Peseiro has expressed his confidence in Francis Uzoho ahead of Nigeria’s first qualifying game of the 2026 World Cup against Lesotho.

The AC Omonia shot-stopper has come under heavy criticism from football fans following the goals he conceded in Nigeria’s last two friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique.

Speaking during a media parley ahead of the game, Peseiro said he has enough confidence in the 25-year-old.

His words: “Uzoho was our goalkeeper in qualification,” he said.

“I believe in our goalkeepers and I believe in Uzoho, but I also accept other opinions, including those of the media.

“I know there is too much pressure over the choice of goalkeeper here.”

However, Peseiro warned Uzoho that he could lose his place if he fails to improve.

“Everybody knows he made a mistake against Saudi Arabia, and I spoke to him and tried to improve his mentality,” Peseiro said.

“When a better goalkeeper than Uzoho can start the match, I will bring him on. I’m not stupid; I will play with the best players.

“I know we don’t understand the mistakes our goalkeeper makes and also the mistakes our strikers make too, and this is normal in football.

“Sometimes our strikers lose chances, our midfielders make the wrong passes, and sometimes our goalkeeper makes some mistakes.”

Nigeria will face Lesotho on Thursday (today) at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, before travelling to face Zimbabwe on the 19th in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Super Eagles have been drawn in Group C alongside South Africa, Rwanda, Benin, Zimbabwe, and Lesotho.

Nigeria missed out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on away goals to Ghana.

