Nigeria vs Lesotho: Another shot at the World Cup for the Super Eagles

By Efosa Taiwo

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will get their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign underway when they welcome the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Thursday evening.

Boasting of a richly talented squad, the Jose Peseiro-led side are the favourites to come out tops when both teams take to the turf to square it out for three points.

For the Super Eagles , missing out on the last World Cup is still fresh in the memories of both players and fans and will be looking to re-write that narrative as the team eye a seventh appearance at the biggest stage in football.

Nigeria

FIFA Ranking: 40th

Last five matches: WWWDW

The Super Eagles of Nigeria’s woeful run in the international friendly games came to an end when they finally won a game against Mozambique. After the hosts went ahead with just seven minutes of play, the Super Eagles clawed their way back with three goals before the break to secure a halftime win. Althoug Mozambique found the back of the net in the second half, they could not nick an equalizer as Nigeria held on for their first friendly victory since 2019.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are one the favourites going into the AFCON Tournament in Ivory Coast, where they’ll face Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau and the hosts themselves in Group A.

Lesotho

FIFA Ranking: 153rd

Last five games: LLLLL

The Crocodiles’ performance has been dreadful over the years; their most recent victory in a competitive match was against Tanzania in an AFCON qualifier in 2018. In the just concluded AFCON qualifiers, they finished last in the log and gained only one point from the qualifying campaign.

Lesotho come into this match having played well against Ivory Coast, losing by a single goal against a formidable squad.

Nigeria vs Lesotho: Head-to-Head

Nigeria have won their last two games against Lesotho, scoring seven while conceding twice. The Super Eagles of Nigeria have had more than three goals in their previous four games in all competitions. They are more likely get off on a winning start against Lesotho.