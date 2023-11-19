Nigeria, UAE to commence direct flights soon

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Emirates Airline has announced its readiness to commence direct flight to Nigeria in the near future.

The ministry of Aviation and Aerospace, in a statement signed by the Head Press, Odutayo Oluseyi, at the weekend, in Abuja, stated that the Emirates Airline made the disclosure when the Minister, Mr. Festus Keyamo, attended the 2023 Dubai Airshow at the United Arab Emirates, UAE.

The statement also revealed that the Emirate’s Government has granted approval to the Nigeria’s carrier, Air Peace Airline, to fly direct into and out of the prime airport in Dubai.

Similarly, the Minister met with the management of Airline Executive, led by its CEO, Dana Hatcic, a company that indicated interest in establishing an MRO facility in Nigeria.

The Minister, however, expressed the possibility of a maiden edition of the Nigeria Air Show sometime in November 2024, thereby becoming the first African country to organize such an event.

Furthermore, he visited the pavilions of leading aviation and aerospace industries in the world to inspect modern technologies that could be of use in driving his 5- Point Agenda for the aviation industry in Nigeria, particularly on the improvement of infrastructure and promotion of innovation and creativity in cutting-edge technologies relating to civil aviation.

Vanguard reports that the Dubai Airshow which commenced on the 13th November and concluded on the 17th of November, 2023 attracted a considerable number of participants from around the world, including leading aviation and aerospace industry specialists.