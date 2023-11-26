NIGERIA: The ugly, bad and the good to come…

By KENNY OKOTIE

Nigeria is in dire need of a REVOLUTION! By this, I don’t in any way mean a bloody revolution. Neither do I mean taking up arms and ammunition and shooting and killing those responsibe for our present day economic woes.

No! Once my telecast broadcast commences, then know that the Revolution has only just begun. We are in urgent need and demand for a “Revolution of the Mindset”, a non-violent revolution that would inevitably usher in a complete turn around in our ways of thinking, our ways of doing things in this dispensation, our psyche and most importantly our EXTRASENSORY PERCEPTION.

That is to say, the way we see things, the way we view ourselves and operate in this present new Nigeria amidst extraordinary and profound suffering, and large scale deprivation of the very basic essentials of life drifting away beyond the reach of most Nigerians everyday. The masses of this country, the down-trodden, the elite, the intellectuals, the educated and the uneducated, please don’t expect the Ghanaians, or South Africans to come and change our country for us; neither should we expect the British, our former colonial masters, to change the narratives of this once great country, Nigeria.

The basic lies squarely with us, in our court. Let me shock you: Do you know that I tasted the goodness and the honey pie and juice of this country having been born in the late fifties, precisely 1959. Therefore, growing up, in the sixties in a city called Warri in the present Delta State, Nigeria, life was sweet, accommodating and inexpensive. Then, there was everything and anything you can think of.

We mingled with our neighbours who are of the same age bracket with us, irrespecive of tribe, or religion, then too, we boys played innocently with the girls of our age groups comfortably, irrespective of their pedigrees. In primary school, mine was African School I, now Omatsola Primary School, Warri, our teachers flogged us when there was an infraction or disobedence to the laid down norms, rules or regulations of the school.

When flogged, we don’t go back home to report to our parents. School at that time started by 8 a.m. After 8 a.m,. there was usually a place reserved for late comers, of which our teachers then flogged or “caned” us one by one after assembly. Looking back, being disciplined conditioned us to become what we are today. A very silent point of note here, is that DISCIPLINE IS NO MURDER, IT IS REHABILITATION.

Then attending one of the best secondary schools in Nigeria and perhaps sub-Saharan Africa, Government College, Ughelli, GCU, Delta State, we were molded, well packaged, sealed and adorned with the very best of the finest characters anybody could ever dream to achieve.

Today, we are inbued with the virtues of honesty and integrity. Discipline, self restraint and moderation and most importantly, love for fatherland. My digression was deliberate as I wanted to infer and compare the “then” and “now” situations from the foundation, which I presume everybody knows is faulty in our present day, Nigeria. The Bible tells us that: “When the foundtion is faulty, what can the righteous do?”

Our only advice and utmost intention is to go back to the drawing board and thereby plan, visualise, analyse and study the mistakes we made in the past so as to change the narratives for a better tomorrow. In so doing each and every Nigerian, even those in the diaspora have to pay a price. The price is simple: Firstly, free your mind from any form of abuse, hatred and bias you have for the Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa and other indigenous tribes that make up Nigeria. This is not a matter of Restructuring. Even if you restructure today, how will this affect the people? Unless you are referring to the restructuring of the people themselves! Humans are the most significant factors of production!

Secondly, if you are ignorant, be at the bottom of the ladder and let the intelligent ones take the front burner instead of misleading people because of their faulty perception and personality in a faulty society such as Nigeria of today. Be you, a highly placed politician or moneybag. You might at this juncture ask why we need a Revolution? In the 19th Century, Industrial Revolution, which is the most classic example of a radical peaceful change in the economic sector of the society took place in England and swept through France and other parts of Europe in peace and tranquility.

Again, it was the violence of the French Revolution in 1789, the bloodiest of revolutions that transformed France’s aristocratic society with its gross inequalities, social injustices and Freudalistic values into the democratic society that it eventually became; a change which, in the course of time, swept across the whole Europe. At this stage of rebirth, we do not need a violent revolution. Instead, there should be a radical change in government and society which would inevitably come with a revolution

that encompasses national transformation, national rebirh and, most importantly, national unity! Nigeria and Nigerians have no business whatsoever promoting tribalism and religious jingoism. Let’s be reminded that the liberaion of Africa from colonial rule was also not a product of violence or a liberation war except in the cases of some countries which include Algeria, Zimbabwe, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Angola, Namibia and Kenya.

Furthermore, Democratic Revolution(1989-1994), the greatest expansion of freedom in human history, includes, notably, Freedom of Expression and the Press, Peaceful Assembly and Association and Movement. Now, what we require most in this country is peaceful national growth and existence. It was Brian Tracy who postulated that: “Sometimes the negative things that happen put us directly on the path to the best things ever to happen to us”. We cannot all lay blames on our past rulers, not even the Abacha years.

The manifestation of the greatness and turn around of this country, wasn’t simply entrusted to them by our invisible and immortal God. Believe it or not! But then again, we, the masses and followers and the governed, have our individual faults. Because, no life grows great until it is focused, dedicated and disciplined. Is this a price too much for us – the masses, the followers, the governed, to pay? This can only happen through the power of genuine “LOVE”.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu seems to me a “Messiah”. But he can only succeed if his ministers stick to his Renewed Hope Agenda. He must also listen to workable suggestions from the governed and masses. So far so good, all his policies, except one, are game changers. No man is perfect, except God who is immortal. So, therefore, I will score this government 98% on a scale of 100. Great leaders often emerge from obscure circumstances.

•Okotie, a librarian, wrote via [email protected].