Nigeria-South Africa romance continues as DJ Lemmy drops ‘Zekethe”

By Ayo Onikoyi

DJ Lemmy is thrilled to unveil a sensational musical creation that is set to ignite a global dance phenomenon. Zekethe, the latest Amapiano sensation by DJ Lemmy brings a fusion of South African and Nigerian influences, radiating happiness through both its music and captivating dance moves.

Zekethe is the brainchild of a remarkable synergy between four stellar artists: Buzz of the town DJ Lemmy, South African sensation Jobe London , Nigerian star J-weezy and Fire DJ Flammzy .

Their fusion of vocal talents and melodies has birthed a track that is nothing short of extraordinary.

During the Jobe London tour in Lagos, fate brought together DJ Lemmy, DJ Flammzy and J-weezy in the same room. What transpired in that creative space was nothing short of magic. The song was crafted in an hour, showcasing the musical synergy and chemistry among these artists.

Zekethe isn’t just a song; it’s a movement. DJ Lemmy introduces a captivating hand gesture dance move that perfectly complements the track’s infectious rhythms. It is a celebration of happiness, and the dance is the embodiment of that joy.

Zekethe represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of Amapiano music. With its unique blend of cultures and musical talents, it transcends boundaries and brings joy to audiences worldwide.

Olalemi Ibrahim Olayemi (DJ Lemmy) is a young talented DJ who hails from the vibrant city of Lagos. With a passion for music that runs deep, he has carved out a unique path in the world of entertainment.

Beyond his turntables and mixers, DJ Lemmy’s love for football and penchant for playing scrabble showcase his versatile interests. This easy-going DJ knows how to strike the right balance between work and play. DJ Lemmy received his formal training at the prestigious D’flamz Academy, honing his craft and mastering the art of making people groove to his music.

His journey in the world of music has seen him wear various hats, including serving as a radio DJ at Vybz FM 94.5. In the past, he graced the decks as a resident DJ at Ideal Trybz Lagos & he is

currently holding the title of one of the resident DJs at the swanky Wakame in Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja .

.

His mix “Lemmy’s Playlist “ is doing numbers on all streaming platforms, promising an electrifying experience for music enthusiasts.

DJ Lemmy is currently signed to D’flamz Nation and is set to drop his first single titled Zekethe on October 20, 2023 featuring South African sensation Jobe London, Nigerian Lyricist J-Weezy alongside Label boss, Fire DJ Flammzy.