Nigeria set to host West Africa Healthcare, Lab, & Pharma Week 2024

… Launches Pharmaconex West Africa

By Chioma Obinna

The Informa Markets on Thursday in Lagos launched its event series —The West Africa Healthcare, Lab, and Pharma Week billed to hold next year.

L-R: Senior Marketing Manager, Informa Markets; Salma El Mestekawy, Content Manager, Informa Markets; Ramy El Feky, Director & Deputy Registrar, Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria; Dr Donald Ofili, Laboratory Quality Management System Expert; Nonye Umahi and Exhibition Manager, Informa Markets, Amogh Wadwalkar, during the media launch of The West Africa Healthcare, Laboratory, & Pharma Week billed to hold in April 2024.

The week-long event billed to hold in April 2024 at the Landmark Centre in Lagos, Nigeria will feature three major global platforms: Medic West Africa, Medlab West Africa, and Pharmaconex West Africa, with each event aimed at highlighting the recent technological innovations and advancements within these crucial sectors.

Speaking during a media launch of the series in Lagos, the Exhibition Manager, Amogh Wadwalkar explained that the launch of the West Africa Healthcare, Lab,& Pharma Week was a significant milestone for Informa Markets and a testament to their commitment to supporting the growth and development of the healthcare, medical laboratory, and pharmaceutical sectors in the West African region.

He said the events will bring together the largest gathering of the West African healthcare, lab, and pharma communities to engage in meaningful discussions, explore innovative solutions, and contribute to the growth and sustainability of the region’s economy and beyond.

The West Africa Healthcare, Lab, and Pharma Week will kick off with the annual Medic West Africa exhibition and congress, which will return for its 11th edition from April 17-19, 2024.

The flagship event will span four halls at the Landmark Centre host 6,000+ healthcare professionals and stakeholders from the region, and feature 200+ exhibitors from 32+ countries showcasing the latest healthcare innovations and solutions on display.

He explained that in parallel to the exhibition, Medic West Africa will host six strategic conferences that aim to support healthcare stakeholders with worldwide healthcare management thinking and experience while creating a forum for regional networking.

Following Medic West Africa, Medlab West Africa will officially launch as a standalone event from 22 – 24 April 2024 at Landmark Centre.

Medlab West Africa is an extension of the global Medlab event series which spans over 20+ years with shows in the Middle East, Asia, and East Africa. Medlab West Africa will host 3,500+ visitors and feature 150+ exhibitors from 30+ countries. The event will also feature six high-level accredited conferences for the medical laboratory community.

In co-location with Medlab West Africa, Pharmaconex West Africa will officially launch into the West African region, providing a comprehensive platform for the pharmaceutical community. Pharmaconex is a premier pharmaceutical exhibition that is associated with CPHI Global, the world’s largest pharmaceutical platform. Pharmaconex West Africa is set to host 2,000+ visitors and feature 100+ exhibitors from across the entire pharmaceutical value chain.

Simultaneously, Pharmaconex West Africa will present a range of conferences and technical seminars, providing stakeholders with an opportunity to broaden their knowledge and stay abreast of the latest industry trends and best practices.

Speaking, Content Manager, Informa Markets, Ramy El Fek said: “Informa Markets has a long and successful history of bringing together the region’s healthcare industry, and we are excited to expand our offerings with the standalone launch of Medlab West Africa, and the official launch of Pharmaconex West Africa. This is a critical step forward in supporting the development of the region’s healthcare, medical laboratory, and pharmaceutical sectors. By bringing together industry leaders and professionals, we are fostering collaboration and innovation that will ultimately improve patient care across West Africa”.

Speaking, Director & Deputy Registrar, Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria, MLSCN, Dr Donald Ofili, who commended Informa Markets for the initiative, said it will drive the transformation of regional healthcare across critical sectors.

According to him, the MLSCN is collaborating with Informa Markets to host Medlab West Africa in 2024 as it seeks to unlock the immeasurable potential of the medical laboratory sector.

“Considering the state of the health sector in Nigeria, it is imperative to fashion a new direction to enable the sector to grow sustainably. This is the time to bring in new ideas in terms of advocacy, research, and exhibitions, which is what Medlab West Africa 2024 will achieve. It will be very impactful in terms of connecting with the right stakeholders to ensure there is the right environment in place for professionals and businesses,” he said.

Informa Markets also convened an exclusive roundtable event, fostering direct engagement with key stakeholders in the pharmaceutical sector. Industry leaders from the pharmaceutical industry, regulators and government officials, and pharmaceutical association representatives convened to shape the future of the industry in Nigeria. This exclusive gathering facilitated one-on-one conversations and fostered a collaborative environment for charting a course for the advancement of the sector.