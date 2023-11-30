Nigeria scores 72 points to scale global EITI assessment

Nigerian Flag

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Nigeria has scored 72 points out of 100 to scale through the final global assessment of the implementation of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, EITI, in the country.

According to the result of the assessment which was announced on Thursday by the International Board of the EITI at its 58th Board meeting coordinated from the international headquarters in Oslo, Norway and presided over by the Rt. Hon. Helen Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Nigeria recorded its highest score of 90 points on data integrity, comprehensiveness of report, outcomes and impacts, contribution to economic growth and adherence to legal frameworks.

A statement by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, in Abuja, Nigeria recorded an overall score of 72 points in the international assessment which lasted over a period of 11 months.

The country was assessed on three major thematic areas of transparency, stakeholders’ engagement and outcomes and impacts.

In these three major areas, Nigeria recorded her highest score of 92 points on outcomes and impacts, 71.5 points on implementing transparency driven reforms in the extractive industry and 52.5points on stakeholders’ engagements.

In arriving at the decision for Nigeria’s rating of 72 points over 100, the Board particularly noted NEITI’s effective implementation of EITI in the country with “Visible and tangible impacts on extractive industry governance”.

The statement added that the international board noted that the score of 92 points recorded in the area of outcomes and impacts reflected what the global EITI calls “NEITI’s robust system for developing work plans for implementation, monitoring and evaluation, dissemination and outreach.

The twenty-member Board chaired by the former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Ms Helen Clark applauded the visible and tangible impacts of NEITI in leading extractive industry reforms and governance in the oil, gas and mining sectors.

Reacting to the global assessment report, the Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji said that “As an agency, NEITI expected a higher overall score for Nigeria given government’s support, stakeholders’ collaboration, the quantum and quality of work that NEITI has put in on behalf of the federal government in the past two years. Our expectation was an overall minimum score of 90 points in all the three major indicators”.

He however stated that “NEITI is happy that Nigeria recorded her highest score of 90 points in the area of quality, openness and integrity of data, outcomes and impacts in the NEITI report”.