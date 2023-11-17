Nigeria must adopt reward system to motivate security personnel — Buratai

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Nigeria must adopt a reward system to motivate its security personnel, the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd.), has advocated.

Stating that the country is currently grappling with various security threats, he emphasized that this would not only enhance their commitment but also attract more capable individuals to join the security forces.

Buratai made this known at an award ceremony organized by Our Nigeria News at the weekend, in Abuja.

According to him, this would help motivate and ensure the country gets the best out of its security personnel.

He said, “In every institution, there should be a reward system. This is a way of motivating individuals to give their best to the country. It is also another way of identifying committed and loyal citizens. There is a need for more commitment, dedication and loyalty in order for the nation to move forward.

“Many of the awardees are from the security sector. It is part of the ways to encourage them to continue with what they are doing. This will help them deal with the security situation in the country. ”

He, however, called on Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu, assuring Nigerians that the hardship experienced would soon be over.

“We should still have hope. He has assured us of a renewed hope. I call on Nigerians not to lose hope and should be patient. There is light at the end of the tunnel. We will get that promised land”, he said.

On his part, the Chairman, the Planning Committee (CPC) of the 2023 awards, Dr A.K. Peters, said: “Please, note that our awards are not for sale, our awards are not for the highest bidder. Our awards are a prestigiously conferred honor on carefully selected and highly intellectual, inspirational on unsung heroes whose uncommon achievements have evoked admiration and emulation.

“Our awards are only for those who have scaled through the clear-cut parameters, criteria, scrutiny and competency appraisal of our eagle-eyed conservative, old-school crack team of assessors.

“Indeed, the real heroes of our Nigerian society can be known, seen, sung, celebrated and rewarded for raising the bar in leadership and the quest for a better Nigeria.”

Some of the awardees are Oba Hammeed Makama, Olowu of Owu-Kuta Kingdom; Major. General AA Tarfa (retd); Maj-Gen. Victor Ezugwu (retd); Mamma Murtala, Director DSS Borno State, and Late SP. Dr. Bako Angbasim among others.