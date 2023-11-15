Nigeria in 109th position, as Switzerland, Sweden, US emerge most innovative countries

By Biodun Busari

Nigeria has ranked 109th among the most innovative countries in the world according to the 2023 Global Innovation Index (GII) which saw Switzerland, Sweden, and the United States as the first three on the list.

According to the ranking, Nigeria garnered 18.4 per cent to be in the 13th place on the African chart whereas South Africa gathered 30.4 per cent, Morocco secured 28.4 per cent and Tunisia got 26.9 per cent to the came as the first, second and third on the Dark Continent.

The GII was put together by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) to capture the innovation ecosystem performance of 132 economies and track the most recent global innovation trends.

Other economies that followed the top three are the United Kingdom, Singapore, Finland, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark and South Korea.

“The GII 2023 tracks global innovation trends against a background of uncertainty caused by slow economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, high interest rates and geopolitical conflict, but with the promise of Digital Age and Deep Science innovation waves and technological progress,” WIPO said.

It disclosed that the rankings x-rayed the fields of science and innovations, technological progress, technological adoption and socioeconomic impact.

It further said, “This year, Sweden has overtaken the United States and has climbed to second position. Singapore has entered the top five, and has taken the leading position among South East Asia, East Asia and Oceania (SEAO) region economies.”

Vanguard News