Nigeria get another chance for Paris 2024 table tennis team event ticket

Nigeria will have another opportunity to qualify for the team event of table tennis at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The opportunity emerged after the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) confirmed Nigeria alongside 39 others for the 2024 World Team Championships set to be held in Busan, South Korea.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian side led by Quadri Aruna lost the continent’s sole ticket to Egypt at the 2023 African Championships in Tunis.

They will now aim to pick up tickets to Paris when the 2024 World Championships to hold at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Centre (BEXCO) from Feb. 16 to Feb. 25.

Nigeria’s last appearance in the team event of the Olympic Games was at the Rio Games in 2016.

Egypt represented Africa at the Tokyo 2020 Games despite efforts by Nigeria to qualify through the world qualifiers held in Portugal in 2019.

NAN reports that Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, and Madagascar are Africa’s representatives in the men’s event of the world team championships.

Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, and Mauritius will fly the continent’s flag in the women’s category.