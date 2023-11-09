Nigeria Armed Forces attains 27.9% female participation in peace keeping operations – CDS

…Surpass 17% Benchmark of United Nations

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Christopher Musa says that the available record reveals that the Armed Forces of Nigeria have been able to attain 27.9 per cent female troops participation in peacekeeping operations, surpassing the 17 per cent recommended benchmark by the United Nations.

General Musa disclosed this on Thursday at a one-day Gender Mainstreaming Conference with the theme ‘Building Capacity Through Gender Mainstreaming to Meet Security Challenges’ aimed at deepening the concept of Gender Mainstreaming in the Armed Forces of Nigeria, at National Defence College, Abuja.

“I am glad to inform this gathering that Nigeria and indeed the Armed Forces of Nigeria, in particular, have received encomium from notable international organizations, such as the United Nations and the Africa Union for adopting commendable gender mainstreaming policies in all its military operations conducted within and outside the shores of Nigeria, as the available record reveals that Armed Forces of Nigeria have been able to attain 27.9 per cent female participation in peacekeeping operations, surpassing the 17 per cent recommended benchmark by the United Nations.

The CDS noted that “the Conference is also tailored at fashioning out the right ambience for the Armed Forces in designing, implementing, monitoring and evaluating operational and administrative doctrines that seek to promote and enhance capacity by leveraging gender mainstreaming in combating the myriads of security challenges in our nation.

“These deliberate efforts by the military are in line with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325, mandating countries to develop their action plans to identify, evaluate and control efforts to achieve the objectives of Women, Peace and Security.

“The United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 was mooted to ensure women and societal security needs are safeguarded through increased emphasis on prevention, protection and participation of women in military operations.

Gen Musa pointed out that, “the asymmetric nature of current security challenges bedevilling us as a nation brings to bear the need for the military and other security agencies to adopt a more realistic gender mainstreaming strategy to defend and protect women and children who are the most vulnerable group of persons and victims of the consequences of security challenges”.

“As we look forward to fruitful deliberations throughout this conference, I want to urge all participants and stakeholders to be open-minded to engage in constructive discussions that will further improve the existing gender policies and gender mainstreaming in the military,” he stressed.

Present at the occasion were the wife of the Vice President, Mrs Aisha Shettima who represented the first lady, Sen Oluremi Tinubu and the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru.