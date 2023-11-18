NiFESS to empower 10,000 varsity undergraduates with scholarship  

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

In a move to support the aspirations and dreams of deserving students, the Nigerian Federation of Social Scientists (NiFESS) has announced a scholarship program aimed at empowering 10,000 varsity undergraduates across the country.

This initiative, targeted at Students and Professionals of Social Sciences, was also designed to foster equal access to quality higher education across Nigerian Universities inclusive of the private, state, and Federal government-owned Universities.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Director General, Ini Stephen, on Monday, in Abuja.

According to him, those eligible for this initiative must be an undergraduate member of NiFESS (MoNFS) with the following: Grade Point, 100 Level – No Grade point required while 200 level to Final year – at least 2.75 GPA.

He said: “The initiative is a response to the inadequate financial aid and sponsorship made available to social sciences students undergoing studies in Nigerian universities, for this reason, they have created the NSGTF as a platform where these students and professionals (members of NiFESS) can access financial aid for every academic session.

“This creates an opportunity for undergraduates to excel in their academics and build a global workforce of social scientists.

“The NiFESS Scholarship and Grant Trust Fund (NSGTF) is a financial reserve supported by private organizations and NGOs to help cushion the effects of the Nigerian Economic vulnerability by offering financial aid to 10,000 (Ten thousand) students and professionals of social sciences and related courses/faculties.

“The NiFESS scholarship and Grant Trust Fund was designed to respond to the inadequate financial aid and sponsorship made available to social sciences/management students undergoing studies in Nigerian universities. This is in a bid to promote academic excellence and support the United Nations Sustainable Development Agenda on Quality Education.

“These aids include: Undergraduate Scholarship , Undergraduate Final Year Research Project Grant, Post-Graduate Scholarship, Post-Graduate Research Grant of up to 1,000,000 NGN, Depending on the financial needs assessment and approval from the NiFESS Scholarship and Grant Board. Research Grant for Doctorate Degree of up to 3,000,000 NGN, Subject to budget approval from the NiFESS Scholarship and Grant Board.

“Fellows Research allowance, Open to only Fellows of NiFESS. Fellows can access Grants of up to 10,000,000 NGN for cross-continental and International research projects, and integral research works for National Growth and Development.

“The Director General further State the Application process where he said “Application for the NiFESS Undergraduate Scholarship open to only undergraduate members of NiFESS, you can become a member now by registering through the official website, register as an undergraduate member of NiFESS and return to the scholarship page to proceed with the application.”

Also, the scholarship entry opens 20th of November 2023, those studying any of these courses: Economics, Sociology, Anthropology, Social works, Political Science, International Relations, History and International Studies, Mass Communication, Geography, Public Administration, Local Government Studies, Legislative Studies.

Others are: Archeology, Criminology, Psychology, Social Studies, Human Resource Management, Industrial Relations and Personnel Management.