NIEPA convokes conference of directors of quality assurance

The Director, Federal Education Quality Assurance Service, FME Abuja, Mr. Adegboye Adebola opined that continuous engagement with other relevant key stakeholders is very important in Quality Assurance because no one can do the job of Quality Assurance alone.

Adebola made the remarks during a 3-day conference in Ondo State, themed, “Quality Assurance in the Era of Globalization” organised for directors, deputy directors, and assistant directors of quality assurance from different departments and agencies of both the Federal and State Governments.

He said, “UBEC, WAEC, SUBEB NSEC, FME, etc cannot do it alone. Synergy and collaboration are needed for success. It is only in the teaching profession that school managers are not held accountable for the poor performances of pupils/students. We cannot continue to blame the learners for these poor performances. Our school leaders must be held accountable for the services they render because there is no profession in the world where the practitioners are not held accountable”

Dr. David Shofoyeke, Ag. Director General NIEPA noted that capacity-building is essential to develop competence and skills that will make education planners and managers more effective. According to the Ag. DG/CEO, although Quality Assurance is the responsibility of everybody in an educational setting to ensure that role conflicts are avoided and professionalism is encouraged, Quality Assurance Departments are established to be responsible for the systematic review of educational provision to maintain and improve its quality, equity, and efficiency. He emphasized that this year’s conference aims to enable education Quality Assurance Officers to keep abreast with the latest global practices to get acquainted with emerging issues in educational quality assurance and brainstorm on a way forward to improving such a challenging situation.

In his opening remarks, the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Andrew David Adejo, represented by the Director of Federal Education Quality Assurance Service in the Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Adegboye Adebola Adekunle stated the significance of Quality Assurance as the cornerstone upon which a future that empowers our youth, bridges cultural divides, and fosters innovation can be built.

He said, “The globalized era we have found ourselves in demands innovative approaches and technology-driven initiatives to ensure that education remains not just functional, responsive, inclusive, effective and accessible but also of the highest quality and becomes globally competitive”. According to him, the job of an Education Quality Assurance Officer is not to sit in the office. The policy states that an Evaluator must monitor at least two schools in a week. He further stated that the leadership of any school that consistently performs poorly for three years must be changed. This also applies in a situation where there is a decline in performance. According to Mr. Adegboye, the era where school managers are not held accountable and all the blame is placed at the feet of the learners is over. He informed that the Federal Education Quality Assurance Service is responsible for ensuring that standards are set, maintained, and improved upon continually in schools below tertiary for enhanced learners’ outcomes.

He further commended the management of NIEPA Ondo for its commitment to effectiveness and efficiency in the basic education sub-sector of Nigeria.

The chairman of the Quality Assurance Conference Committee, Dr. Opeyemi Oyekan appreciated the Chief Executive Officer of NIEPA and all the Directors that attended the conference for their support and cooperation. In a communique released to newsmen by the chairman, the conference noted that there are inadequate qualified and professional EQA Officers and the level of relationship among national EQA, SMoE, UBEC, SUBEB, WAEC, and other critical stakeholders needs to be strengthened.

The conference therefore recommended amongst others that Quality Assurance Officers should be involved in the accreditation and monitoring of examinations and also, EQA activities in the country need to be backed up by appropriate enabling law through the review of the Education Act of1985.