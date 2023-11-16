NGO to amplify women’s voices in migration decision-making

By Gabriel Olawale

In a remarkable endeavor to empower women and promote gender equality, Denny Social Welfare Hub (DSWHUB), a renowned non-profit organization, has launched an innovative initiative on irregular migration in Nigeria called Information Empowerment Against Irregular Migration and Human Trafficking (I-EMPATHY). The campaign aims to amplify women’s voices in migration decision-making, aligning with The Migrant Project’s objective to prioritize women’s concerns and invest in migration and gender equality projects globally.

Through the Migrant Project, DSWHUB seeks to address the gender imbalance prevalent in migration decisions, particularly in countries like Nigeria. The ultimate goal is to equip young people, persons with disabilities and women with their families in Nigeria with the necessary knowledge and skills to discourage irregular migration which often leads to human trafficking.

The benefits of this campaign are two-fold: first, it will provide vital information to empower women, enabling them to make informed migration choices. Second, it aims to influence society’s perceptions and norms surrounding irregular migration by increasing the influence of women and promoting gender equality.

Speaking on the significance of the campaign, Mrs. Abosede Otukpe, the Executive Director DSWHUB, emphasized that every woman deserves the right to safe migration choices and opportunities for a better future. By equipping women with comprehensive knowledge about the risks associated with irregular migration and human trafficking, the campaign endeavors to pave the way for safer migration and improve informed choices for prospects both at home and abroad.

DSWHUB’s ‘I-EMPATHY’ initiative serves as a testament to their commitment to promoting women’s empowerment and gender equality. By amplifying women’s voices and enabling them to make informed decisions, the campaign strives to create a positive impact on communities and transform the migration landscape in the targeted Nigeria.

It is encouraging to witness organizations like DSWHUB actively working towards building more inclusive societies and enabling women to play a leading role in decision-making processes. The successful implementation of the ‘I-EMPATHY’ initiative will undoubtedly contribute to the overall advancement of gender equality and the empowerment of women worldwide with the desire to seek safer alternatives instead of irregularly migrating and avoiding the risk of exploitation and building a more secure future.