NGO takes free eye medical campaign to Benin schools

By Elizabeth Osayande

Aimed with the belief that good sight plays a great role in the academic life of Nigerian youths, the Good Sight-Good Grades Initiative, took a free medical eye sensitization campaign to schools in Benin City, Edo State.

The campaign, done to mark this year’s World Sight Day, held in October, according to the team lead, Susan Macaulay, was to create awareness about proper eye care practices, offer complimentary visual screenings for students and teachers, and provide specialized training for educators to conduct visual acuity tests.

Macaulay noted that: “As we move forward, it is essential to remember that initiatives like “Good Sight-Good Grades” are not confined to a single day but should be an ongoing commitment to prioritizing eye health, ensuring that all students have an equal opportunity to succeed academically through the gift of clear vision.

“Hence the importance of implementing a school entry screening in all schools within the state.

“For us, the fundamental aspect of this project was the provision of free visual screenings and reading glasses for teachers. A team of skilled optometrists conducted in-depth eye examinations for both students and teachers. This initiative led to the identification of individuals with vision issues, some of which had gone unnoticed previously. The identified individuals were referred to the partnering eye clinic, St. Teresa’s Specialist and Laser Eye Centre, in Benin City, Edo State, for proper management of any vision issues.

“In addition to the eye screenings, the project included specialized training sessions for teachers on how to perform visual acuity tests. This is because teachers play a crucial role in identifying potential vision problems among their students. Equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge not only improved their ability to spot visual issues but also promoted a more proactive approach to eye health among their students.

“Good Sight-Good Grades” not only celebrated World Sight Day but also embodied its core message- the significance of vision in our lives. By raising awareness, offering free visual screenings, and training teachers, the project made a substantial impact on the lives of 489 students and 78 teachers in 2 schools: Manger International School and Brano High School, Benin City.

“It emphasized that good vision is not only about the clarity of the world we see but also about the clarity of the path to academic achievement. In the spirit of World Sight Day, the project illuminated the way forward, reminding us that by taking care of our vision, we are also taking care of our educational future.”

Meanwhile, the Initiative received invaluable support from dedicated volunteers, including Onaghise Presley, Aganmwonyi Dorothy, Esonwune Amarachi, Babatunde Ismail, and Oamen Jacinta. Additionally, the Retina Initiative team, Millennium Fellowship, Clinton Global Initiative University, and the Pollination Project played a pivotal role in driving this effort.