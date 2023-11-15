NGE President, Eze Anaba tasks FG on economic revival

Eze Anaba

Mr Eze Anaba, President of, the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), has called on the Federal Government to take urgent steps towards resuscitating the economy.

Anaba made the call in his welcome address at the opening of the All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) in Uyo on Wednesday.

He said that the present economic situation in the country had left many Nigerians in poverty.

The NGE president stated that the state of the economy should be cause for concern for every Nigerian.

”A matter of concern to many in the nation today is the state of the Nigerian economy.

”The economy is in a dire situation, and the new administration should continue to grapple with the situation while pushing out policies for a turnaround.

”All hands must therefore be on deck in the task of reversing the trend to improve the economic situation and the well-being of Nigerians ‘ he said.

Anaba described Akwa Ibom as an example of a working state going by the number of projects being executed by the state government.

He urged Gov Umo Eno to remain focused on impacting the lives of Akwa Ibom people.

”We commend you for providing us with a beautiful environment to gather for this important conference,” he said. (NAN)