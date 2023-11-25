Newcastle vs Chelsea: Preview, team news, head-to-head

Chelsea is set to continue its tough run of fixtures as they travel to Newcastle as the Premier League returns after the last international break of the year.

Despite a mixed start, the Blues seem to be gaining momentum under the leadership of Mauricio Pochettino. While their 4-1 victory over Tottenham was not entirely convincing, the team showed more promising signs during the dramatic 4-4 draw with Manchester City before the international break.

Seventh-place Magpies have 20 points from 12 matches, while the Blues sit four places and four points behind in 10th.

Team News

Both teams have a couple of players out injured, with Newcastle having a greater share as some of Howe’s key players are out injured.

Newcastle’s lengthy injury list includes Sven Botman, Callum Wilson, Matt Targett, Dan Burn, Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, and Javi Manquillo. Alexander Isa and Sean Longstaf are both doubtful for the game.

Sandro Tonali is suspended, and Lewis Hall is ineligible to face his parent club, Chelsea.

Miguel Almiron, Fabian Schar, and Bruno Guimaraes are available for the game.

For Chelsea, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Trevoh Chalobah all remain sidelined with injuries, while today’s game will come too soon for Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia even though the duo returned to training this week.

Head-to-head

Newcastle 15

Chelsea wins 32

Draw 12



Possible lineup

Newcastle United possible XI:

Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Gordon, Joelinton

Chelsea possible XI:

Sanchez; James, Disasi, Silva, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling